The Seven Deadly Sins: Origin nears $10m in one month on mobile

The Seven Deadly Sins: Origin has made $9.3m on mobile in its first month.

Japan has contributed 59% of that spending.

Netmarble’s The Seven Deadly Sins: Origin is approaching $10 million in mobile revenue after one month on the major app stores.

The manga-inspired RPG has generated $9.3m between Google Play and the App Store since its launch on March 23rd, 2026.

According to AppMagic estimates, 59% of that sum has come from Japan. At $5.5m, the country has a strong lead in mobile player spending thus far, exceeding second-place US’s 11% contribution, or $989,000.

South Korea ranks third at 9% or $868,000 in spending between the stores.

The Seven Deadly Sins: Origin’s total revenue to date is likely higher when including its PC and PS5 versions.

Early fluctuations

Leveraging a popular manga IP that’s sold over 55 million copies worldwide, The Seven Deadly Sins: Origin features returning characters, an anime aesthetic and the original voice actors from the Japanese show.

Thus far, player spending on mobile peaked during the new game’s first week. It picked up $3.5m in that time, with its best-performing day yet on March 25th, at $600,000.

Spending declined by 38% in week two to $2.2m, but rose in week three to $2.3m with the release of version 1.1. This update introduced new events, exploration missions, a new Abyss difficulty option for certain boss battle and dungeon content, as well as a premium season pass.

A gacha banner featuring the character Daisy was also introduced on April 8th, likely a key cause of bolstered sales in week three.

The development team at Netmarble has confirmed that updates will typically run on a three-week cycle going forward, though version 1.2 has had a quicker turnaround, going live today. Just two weeks on from version 1.1, this update introduces another gacha character, Escanor, as well as a new boss challenge.

"Our development team is currently preparing updates on a three-week cycle as a general standard. While the schedule may be adjusted depending on development circumstances, we are aiming to maintain a consistent and stable update cadence," the dev team posted online.

"Moving forward, based on our three-week update cycle, we are preparing to continuously introduce new regions and main story content alongside timely events."

Elsewhere, Gryphline's Arknights: Endfield has just reached its three-month milestone, having picked up almost $100m in that time.