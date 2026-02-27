Türkiye backs games studios with array of new incentives and financial support

Digital product marketing capped at 50m TL per company annually

Brand programmes now offer support reaching 500m TL per year

Government to cover 50% of Apple and Google platform commissions

Türkiye has launched new changes to its technology incentive framework with a unified support model that reshapes how mobile game studios and software exporters access state backing.

As reported by Gamigion, the government decision consolidates previously fragmented programmes into a single system covering branding, logistics, marketing and digital incentives.

A central pillar of the reform is expanded user acquisition and marketing support. Under the new rules, companies can receive 50% support for general marketing expenses up to 25 million TL ($570,000) per year.

Digital product marketing support also covers 50% of costs, with annual caps of 50m TL ($1.135m) per company and 15m TL ($340,000) per product, for up to 10 products. Brand programmes, including Turquality and E Turquality, offer higher annual limits, reaching 500m TL ($11.3m).

Platform fee relief

Moreover, the state will also partially offset platform commissions, covering 50% of Apple App Store and Google Play fees up to 20m TL ($455,000) per year, a significant development for mobile studios.

Cloud and hosting costs, including AWS and Azure infrastructure, are supported at roughly 50% up to 5m TL ($114,000) annually. Data and analytics tools such as Adjust and RevenueCat remain eligible for 50% backing, capped at 2.5m TL ($57,000) per year.

Furthermore, employment incentives extend to both domestic and overseas hires, covering 50% of eligible salaries within defined limits.

Support is available for up to five years, with higher rates for designated target countries. The reform marks Türkiye's most comprehensive incentive overhaul for the tech and games ecosystem to date.