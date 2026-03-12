Tenjin joins Turkish government incentives programme for game developers

The approval allows local developers to reduce the cost of analytics and marketing tools.

Tenjin prioritised joining the programme after expanding its focus on the Turkish market in 2025.

The move comes as Türkiye considers tighter regulations on gaming and digital platforms.

Mobile marketing analytics platform Tenjin has been accepted into the Turkish government’s incentives programme.

The move will allow eligible local studios to receive reimbursement when working with the company.

Tenjin account executive Tabarak Paracha took to LinkedIn to share the news, stating that studios with a registered Turkish entity may now qualify for government support when using the company's services.

Moreover, Paracha noted that gaining approval for the programme was a priority after taking responsibility for the Turkish market in June 2025.

Developer incentives

According to the company, Türkiye has long been one of Tenjin’s strongest regions, with the firm continuing to onboard partners in the country, including mobile developer Fusee.

The incentives programme is designed to support local technology and game development businesses by helping offset the cost of tools and services used in production, marketing and analytics.

Tenjin said the new status should make it easier for Turkish studios to collaborate with the platform and expand their operations.

The development comes as Türkiye explores broader regulatory changes affecting digital platforms. Earlier this month, the country introduced a proposal aimed at tightening oversight of gaming services and social media with a focus on protecting minors.