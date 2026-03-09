Türkiye proposes new regulations for digital platforms and game distributors

Companies that fail to comply could face fines of up to $680,000.

Platforms would also be required to detect and block fraudulent advertisements targeting users.

The proposal includes stricter age verification systems for social media users under 15.

Türkiye is preparing new legislation to tighten regulations on digital platforms, including gaming services and social media with a focus on protecting minors.

As reported by Turkiye Today, the proposal was introduced by the ruling Justice and Development Party, and would require digital game distributors operating in the country to appoint an official local representative.

The measure would give authorities a direct point of contact for legal and regulatory matters. Companies that fail to comply within 30 days of the law taking effect could face administrative fines of up to ₺30 million ($680,000).

Moreover, the proposed law would also require platforms to actively detect and block fraudulent advertisements designed to scam users.

Child access restrictions

A key element of the proposal centres on limiting social media access for users under 15, with platforms required to introduce stricter age verification systems.

Authorities are reportedly cautious about relying solely on algorithm-based age estimation due to potential inaccuracies, with detailed verification requirements expected to be defined in follow-up regulations.

The legislation would also introduce mandatory parental control tools, allowing parents to approve transactions, manage screen time, adjust account settings and ensure children only access age-appropriate content.

Türkiye has previously taken strong action against online platforms, including blocking Discord and Roblox in 2024.

The proposals come as governments globally examine tighter digital protections for minors, such as in the UK where the government has opened consultations on potential restrictions for social media, AI chatbots and online games.