Blizzard unveils Overwatch Rush "specifically for mobile players"

The Overwatch series is getting a brand-new mobile spinoff in Overwatch Rush.

Announced today, Blizzard’s new top-down hero shooter is being developed specifically with mobile in mind. It’s set in the Overwatch universe and is being created by a dedicated Blizzard team - separate from Team 4.

The Overwatch Rush team put out a statement confirming everyone developing this title has "deep mobile experience".

What a rush

Alongside the reveal of Overwatch Rush, Blizzard has showcased gameplay from an early development build. The video shows a recent developer playtest where characters are seen running around a map, shooting at enemies, and launching attacks through an on-screen UI.

"Overwatch Rush is an entirely new game - not a port - built specifically for mobile players," the team stated.

"Our mission is to continue to expand the Overwatch universe by bringing fresh new adventures to players across all platforms. We'll continue to keep you updated on how things are progressing."

Overwatch Rush will be tested in select countries, with updates expected to follow via an official Discord server. The team hopes to use this to observe how players interact with what’s been designed thus far and to gather feedback on focal points for the next phase of development.