The Top 30 China Game Makers of 2026

See The Top 30 China list »

China might be the most important games market in the world.

It boasts an audience of billions and is home to some of the biggest, most powerful and most influential companies in the sector. Tencent, NetEase, miHoYo, Lilith Games… the list goes on - as you'll see in this list of the Top 30 China Game Makers 2026, published in association with Xsolla.

The precise figures vary depending on who you speak to, but in 2025, it's safe to say that the Chinese games market was worth over $50 billion in consumer spending. The country's growth might have slowed down, but it is one of the most valuable games markets in the world – and could soon surpass the United States.

On the regulatory side of things, the waters have calmed down, too. The restrictions on younger users are still in effect, but it's been some years since there have been any major changes that might make it harder for companies, domestic or foreign, to launch in the country. The Chinese government is even experimenting with making it easier for foreign companies to launch their games in the region, thanks to a new Shanghai pilot scheme.

That's not to say there aren't challenges facing the Chinese market. While it is increasingly mature, some have raised concerns that the sector has become stagnant and dominated by some of the aforementioned major players. This can make it harder for newer blood to break into the space.

But there is still room for innovation. While much of the Chinese games market – almost 75% of revenue – comes from mobile, one rising subsection of this segment is mini games – a newer vertical that is becoming increasingly popular in recent years. These have evolved from simple experiences paid for by ads into a booming Mini-Games industry with sophisticated monetisation. Research firm Niko Partners believes that 20% of mobile revenue is being generated by these experiences, which are available in the likes of WeChat.

And, as is the case globally, the AI boom is threatening to shake up the games industry in China. Whether this changes the order of things radically and democratises development even further or is simply a flash in the pan is yet to be seen.

What is certain is that you will want to keep an eye on the Chinese games sector. This Top 30 represents a selection of a much wider hub that is increasingly going global and taking an ever-larger share of the worldwide games market.

You can learn more about China's games market and meet with the country's top companies at Pocket Gamer Connects Summit Shanghai on July 29th.