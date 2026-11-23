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PocketGamer.biz head of content Craig Chapple, editorial director of events Mariam Ahmad and features and data editor Aaron Astle talk through the latest games industry news on the 111th episode of the Week in Mobile Games Podcast.

On the show this week we discuss:

The big launch of GTA 6, its impact on the industry and our personal history with the franchise.

Netflix layoffs and the future of the streaming firm's gaming ambitions.

Pikmin Bloom's rise on mobile and its surprise success up against major IP collaborations.

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