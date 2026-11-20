The games industry moves quickly and while stories may come and go there are some that we just can't let go of…

So, to give those particularly thorny topics a further going over we've created a weekly digest where the members of the PocketGamer.biz team share their thoughts and go that little bit deeper on some of the more interesting things that have happened in mobile gaming in the past week.

Craig Chapple Head of Content

The big data behind GTA 6's blockbuster launch

The wait is finally over: GTA 6 is here!

I remember playing the original games around friends’ houses as a kid, before years later moving on to Vice City. Sure, we weren’t supposed to play them - but there’s always at least one friend that has it. GTA 4 wow’d me with the graphical leap back in 2008. I have fond memories of going online with friends, just driving around and blowing things up.

I remember once speaking with a couple of developers at Rockstar, who weren’t all that happy with how GTA 4 turned out. They felt things had gotten more serious and the franchise lost some of the fun of the previous entries - like getting the jetpack in San Andreas.

I don’t think that’s a criticism you could level at GTA 5 or, from what I’ve seen so far, GTA 6. The latest entry is very much a video game, in the best possible sense.

I can’t wait to explore its enormous world and get gripped by a story with great characters that are worth listening to. Mostly, though, I’m just looking forward to exploring the city and finding what crazy - or even mundane - things you can get up to.

The worlds of GTA rarely feel hollow, but rather full of life. The level of detail in GTA 6 just seems unlikely to ever be repeated by a studio other than Rockstar, with apparent unlimited time and money.

It’s nice to see gaming get so much mainstream attention this week. Not because of the business, layoffs or some controversy: but simply because of a great game.

It's also nice to see an IP built in the UK become a cultural phenomenon across the globe.

Mariam Ahmad Editorial Director - Events

When did you last play your game?

Here’s a question for every producer reading this: when did you last play your own game? Not watch a capture or read a bug report. Actually play it.

Gameloft Montreal executive producer Matt Lee thinks most leaders can’t answer that honestly. He told me at MIGS last week that leaders often let playtests slip to once a month.

So he’s done something drastic at the studio behind Disney Dreamlight Valley. He scrapped daily standups, so now the whole team just sits down and plays the game together.

It’s worked, he says. Turns out that playing the game every week makes the team feel like they have a real stake in it and a real reason to get it right.

The results? Near-zero tech debt, critical fixes in an hour or two and every milestone closed at least two weeks early for about seven years. Those are his own numbers, not audited ones, but the principle is hard to argue with.

Your dashboard might say you’re on track but your build might disagree - there is only one real way to find out.

You can read the full interview here.

Aaron Astle Features & Data Editor

Pikmin Bloom soundtrack waltzes onto Nintendo Music as first mobile game featured

We all know the real biggest games industry story this week, but just in case, I’ll talk about it here. Music from Pikmin Bloom has landed on the Nintendo Music app. This is not a drill.

This makes Pikmin Bloom the first-ever mobile game to arrive on the service. A total of 27 tracks can be heard spanning more than 40 minutes, requiring a whole new category called ‘Smart Device’ on the app.

When filtering by category, there was previously no need for a mobile section because no mobile games were present. The appearance of said category suddenly feels like the flood gates may be open. Right now it looks strange with Pikmin Bloom there by its lonesome.

So, can we expect 10 years’ worth of stellar music from Fire Emblem Heroes? What about original music from Pokémon Go? It would be a nice consolation for Mario Kart Tour fans if that soundtrack arrives, following the game’s recent closure.

However long it takes, it feels inevitable more mobile OSTs will arrive on the service eventually. Thanks, Pikmin Bloom, for leading the charge.