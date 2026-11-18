Gameloft Montreal's Matt Lee says studios fix creative and production problems after they happen, instead of building an environment that prevents them.

He has replaced daily standups with whole-team playtests and asks everyone to play the build at least three times a week.

He credits the approach with near-zero tech debt, critical fixes in an hour or two and every milestone closed at least two weeks early for about seven years.

At most studios, the working day starts with a standup meeting. At Gameloft Montreal, the PC and console studio behind Disney Dreamlight Valley, executive producer Matt Lee has swapped that for something else entirely: the whole team sitting down to play the game together.

"You can't hide behind a dashboard, you can't hide behind a task list. What's in front of you is what exists in that moment," he told PocketGamer.biz at MIGS.

It is part of a bigger argument Lee believes in: games which ship without a soul, and games that never ship at all, come from the same root cause.

Fix the environment, not the incident

Lee argues that most studios react too late. They look for ways to manage a creative director or stop a project growing too big, but only once the problem has already happened.

"What most people miss is if you want to really balance creative and production together, you have to engineer an environment from the ground up that actually supports that," he said.

That means bringing the right personalities together early and building trust and ownership so people make decisions and own the results.

It also means honest milestones. "I've seen companies fake milestones where they'll close a bunch of issues, pass the milestone and then reopen it," he said. "You need to be honest about where you're succeeding and where you're failing."

Play the build

Of his six conditions for a healthy team, Lee says the one studios skip most is keeping the game always playable.

"I don't believe teams play their build enough," he said. His minimum is two or three times a week. Ideally, it is every day.

He has gone further than most. "I've done away with daily standups. Now we just play the game together," he said. "You can't hide behind a dashboard, you can't hide behind a task list. What's in front of you is what exists in that moment."

Leaders are often the worst offenders, he added, with playtests slipping to once a month. Lee plays his game three to four times a week with his creative director.

Less debt, earlier milestones

When the whole team plays, Lee says, ownership goes "way through the roof" and accountability rises.

Keeping a build playable also forces maintenance. Critical issues get fixed straight away, not patched with a hack and buried for six months.

"Our tech debt is almost zero. Our time to fix critical issues is averaging around an hour or two, which is just unheard of," he said. "I've closed every single milestone in the last, I don't know, seven years, a minimum of two weeks early."

Lee's career spans triple-A games, Hollywood films including the X-Men series, and interactive installations. He says he learned "just about everything" about management from film, TV and multimedia.

The biggest lesson is to stop chasing perfection. "You'll never be able to ship exactly what you wanted the day you conceptualise this," he said. "You need to be able to make compromises quickly and work things out as you go."

The Monday morning change

Asked what one thing a studio should change, Lee was clear.

"Play your build, get connected with your product, because you're trying to create a human experience with another group of humans," he said. "If you're disconnected from what that experience is, you're not going to be able to lead them."

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