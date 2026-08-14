MIGS 2026 - now with added PG Connects!

MIGS returns this November 10th and 11th

The PG Connects Summit adds three mobile focused conference tracks

Book now for 15% off Early Bird prices

The Montréal International Game Summit (MIGS) is Canada’s largest and longest-running B2B video game conference, with last year’s event hosting 1,500 attendees. Presented by La Guilde du jeu vidéo du Québec in partnership with XP Gaming, the gateway to the North American video game industry returns this November 10th and 11th.

The two-day event is for international game developers, publishers, service providers, external development buyers and investors. The audience comprises game makers; business, publishing and investment; tools and services; media, community and the wider ecosystem.

Publishers already confirmed to attend in 2026 include PlayStation Studios, Focus Entertainment, Snail Games, Kepler Interactive and 11 bit studios.

What’s at MIGS?

The annual event attracts an international audience of games professionals keen to network, whether that’s in the dedicated business lounge or on the showfloor. The Exdev hub also offers an opportunity to meet external development partners from around the world.

As well as the four stages of expert talks covering game development, business and publishing, MIGS is a great place to discover new games and connect with the teams building them in the Indie Zone. Speaking of indies, there’s a pitching competition where top indie studios pitch live to publishers and investors.

Bringing mobile to MIGS

We’re thrilled to partner with such a respected event on the annual industry conference calendar to bring PG Connects Summit Montréal 2026 to MIGS. As part of the overall event, we’ll share a focused program of mobile content, featuring a multi-track conference schedule led by industry experts.

Three tracks of essential seminars will cover the latest global trends, plus insights from the game makers themselves as well as examining what drives growth in 2026 - including the huge growth engine that is generative AI.

Special PG Connects discount

We've arranged a special 15% off for PG Connects attendees with MIGS. Tickets are available now with Early Bird prices for a delicious double discount.

Invitation to speak

We're looking for expert speakers for our new Canadian event with insight and experience of mobile games to share with our audience of industry professionals. In return, you will gain complimentary VIP entry to the event, grow your brand and help shape the future of the industry. Apply now