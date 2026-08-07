Nominate the women we should celebrate in this year's Aurora Nordics

Honouring industry-leading women in every corner of the Nordic region

Nominations are open now

Supported by Women in Games

We'll honour industry-leading women whose vision, talent, leadership and more are making their mark in every corner of the Nordic region at PG Connects Nordics 2026.

The Nordic games industry is bursting with talent, creativity, innovation and at the heart of it are women whose work inspires, challenges, and pushes the medium forward. From visionary artists and immersive sound designers to brilliant writers, programmers, producers, and trailblazing entrepreneurs, women are making their mark in every corner of our sector.

Aurora will once again celebrate and spotlight a selection of these industry-leading women, showcasing their contributions to an audience of developers, publishers, investors, journalists and more from around the world. Supported by Women in Games.

Nominations are open

If you know someone whose contributions deserve to be recognised – whether they’ve crafted breathtaking worlds, built inclusive communities, led groundbreaking projects, or inspired others to dream bigger – we want to hear about them.

This recognition is open to anyone who identifies as a woman, and non-binary people who are comfortable to be identified as part of a group of women. Nominees must be working in the Nordic region, but they can be from any segment of the games industry.

Submit your nomination now and help us celebrate the women shaping the future of games in the Nordic region.