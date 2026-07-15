Why your boss will want you to attend this year's Pocket Gamer Connects Nordics

How do you turn all those carefully crafted strategies, born out of countless hours of marketing meetings, into real-world results?

One of the most effective ways to gain industry insight, adapt efficiently and boost brand recognition is by attending a reputable conference like Pocket Gamer Connects Nordics, which takes place on October 20th to 21st.

As the biggest games industry event in the Nordics, the 2-day event brings together the region’s top professionals with over 1,500 global delegates from 50+ countries, all eager to connect, collaborate and share ideas.

Networking potential and ROI

Now in its 13th edition - with a respected track record as PG Connects Helsinki dating back to 2014 - the event has established itself as one of the most attended and meticulously organised B2B games events of the year, providing an ultimate platform to put your company on the map and amplify your visibility in front of the right audience. It’s a smart investment for networking, learning and product growth, and might indeed be the best decision your boss makes this fiscal year.

Point out to the chief person in question the many benefits of attending, such as gaining advanced sector insight and expanding your professional network. Likewise, highlight the cost of not attending, i.e. missed learning potential and curated face-to-face networking opportunities.

An abundance of industry names like Supercell, Epic Games, Playrix, Jam City, Nazara, InnoGames, Fingersoft, and plenty more attend this event, ready to connect with your business. Can you afford to miss out?

Educational impact

In terms of pure value, few events come close to what this year’s PGC Nordics delivers.

One of the most compelling reasons to attend is the wealth of educational opportunities on offer. With a wide range of highly focused and relevant keynotes, panels, and roundtable discussions covering mobile, PC, console, AI, XR, HTML5 and web3, there’s content for professionals from the entire games ecosystem.

You’ll benefit from the well-established PGC Helsinki program - with unmatched content from over 150 speakers across multiple tracks - in addition to two partner events:

AI Gamechangers Summit

Everybody's talking about AI - and none more so than the speakers at this tightly focused summit that's all about the opportunities and challenges of AI in games.

From art to scriptwriting and programming, machine learning and artificial intelligence will change the way we create and communicate. Journey to the future of games as we discuss this new technology that will transform our industry forever. Explore AI's role in game development; to enhance player experiences, optimise performance and efficiently create dynamic, immersive virtual worlds. And learn how you can leverage AI to transform your methods and strategies to acquire new users.

Beyond Games: Transmedia Summit

This dedicated summit will highlight the exciting intersection of games and cross-media formats such as film, TV, animation, and other arts. Find out how to extract the very best from transmedia partnerships and the fundamentals of integrating IP without alienating your audience.

Showcase your work to the world!

Are you an indie developer? Looking for investment or a publisher? We have curated networking opportunities for both - just check out those links. Or perhaps you need a collaborative partner to bring your game to life? Take your place on the expo show floor as part of the Big Indie Zone and demo your work in front of the global games industry.

Think your work is a winner? Find out if you have what it takes by entering the Big Indie Pitch - with one for mobile and one for PC + Console at PG Connects Nordics.

Celebrating leading women

After the introduction last year of the Aurora initiative, it returns this year to once more honour industry-leading women whose vision, talent, leadership and more are making their mark in every corner of the Nordic region.

Live from the main stage, this commendation aims to highlight artists, designers, writers, programmers, producers, and other trailblazing women vanguards leading the way for games in the Nordics.

Got a candidate in mind? Nominations are now open, encompassing anyone who identifies as a woman, and non-binary people who identify as part of a group of women who work in the Nordic games industry.

Fringe events

Known for facilitating worthwhile connections between professionals from every area of the game sector, the key fringe events returning for 2026 include:

Investor Connector - Facilitates one-on-one meetings between game makers and investors/VCs.

Big Indie Zone - Dedicated space for indie developers to showcase their games.

The Very Big Indie Pitch (both mobile and PC/console editions) - Fun and competitive pitching opportunity letting game developers spotlight their best work in return for genuine and professional feedback.

Publisher SpeedMatch - Fast-paced speedmatch sessions between developers and publishers.

Careers Zone - High-quality hub for talent acquisition in the games sector.

Concluding the first event day, the Pocket Gamer 20th Anniversary Party offers a more relaxed and informal networking vibe. Yes, it's fun, but it's also where a lot of Connections are made - many of which develop into lasting partnerships, collaborations or lucrative deals.

Upskill yourself, share it with the team

Conclude your case by explaining to your boss that joining the event is in everyone’s interest. Offer to share your newly gained knowledge with colleagues through presentations, reports or chat groups, emphasising that your attendance benefits the entire company.

Tickets are available now from the official event website.