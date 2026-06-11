World Cup special offer: Save up to €72 on upcoming Pocket Gamer Connects events

10% discount for all main tickets to our events in Barcelona, Shanghai and the Nordics.

Save up to €72 on just one event, or €187 across all three.

Use code FOOTBIZ when booking.

Whether you call it football or soccer, you’ll no doubt be aware that the FIFA World Cup starts today. Kicking off at the Estadio Azteca in Mexico City, the next five weeks will see a flurry of football across North America with 48 teams competing to hold aloft the distinctive golden trophy.

By a curious coincidence, we currently have exactly 48 nations attending next week’s Pocket Gamer Connects Barcelona. And as the world unites around the World Cup, our 2026 world tour continues with PG Connects Summit Shanghai next month and PG Connects Nordics in October.

To celebrate this international sporting extravaganza, we’re offering a 10% discount for all main tickets to our events in Barcelona, Shanghai and the Nordics.

You could save up to €72 on just one event, or €187 across all three! This offer runs throughout the tournament, right the way up to the final at MetLife Stadium, New Jersey on July 19th.

Just use code FOOTBIZ when booking to claim your 10% discount!