China gaming 2026: Key trends and market catalysts

60% of Chinese studios are already using AI technology within their development pipeline.

China was responsible for 42% of global PC revenue growth last year.

Discover the latest big trends at Pocket Gamer Connects Summit Shanghai on July 29th.

With China’s games market accounting for around 20% of global player spending and 38% of growth, it’s not surprising that international curiosity for the sector is growing. After a period of tight legislation, game approvals in 2026 are up 19% year-to-date compared to the same period last year, according to Niko Partners.

Second only to the United States in games revenue, China's gaming market is forecast to exceed $100 billion annually by 2030, according to Mordor Intelligence.

The opportunities are huge, but China is a unique territory with its own challenges and opportunities. Here are the main trends we’ll be covering next month at PGC Summit Shanghai on July 29th.

Generative AI

The first trend is so big that it has its own event within an event: the AI Gamechangers Summit. AI is transforming game development at a rapid pace. In fact, 60% of Chinese studios are already using AI technology within their development pipeline, according to a 2025 report from Niko Partners.

“60% of Chinese studios are already using AI technology within their development pipeline.”

The AI Gamechangers Summit dives into AI's pivotal role in game development, from crafting immersive virtual worlds to optimising performance. Discover how Chinese studios are using this technology to revolutionise the way we make and market games, so you can elevate your projects to new heights.

Niko Partners: China Gamer Behaviour

Mini games and super apps

China has long led the way with super apps such as WeChat, Douyin and Baidu. In China, mini games have become a significant growth segment, now accounting for nearly 20% of mobile game spending.

Since its release in 2011, WeChat has gone on to attract one billion users around the world, with 500 million monthly active users. It remains an incredibly popular way for users to discover new casual games. Those mini games are faster - and therefore cheaper - to develop than conventional games thanks to super apps integrations, using the larger platform to scale their products.

PC growth market

China's industry was built from the ground up around the smartphone and it remains a mobile-led market, with mobile revenue rising 3.1% in 2024. But PC gaming is also on the increase thanks to Steam.

“China was responsible for 42% of global PC revenue growth last year.”

China was responsible for 42% of global PC revenue growth last year, prompting Newzoo to observe that “China’s PC market is not just growing, it’s defining what a mature gaming market looks like".

Of course, the Chinese region is unique, with a strong emphasis on social play - including co-op games. Again, discoverability comes back to the super apps we covered above.

Newzoo: Top 10 titles - lifetime players - Steam China

East Meets West

China’s top developers and publishers have become global successes across platforms thanks to international hits like Black Myth: Wukong from Game Science. The most recognisable Chinese brand, Tencent has invested in and acquired studios around the world - including Supercell, Epic Games and Ubisoft.

According to the China Audio-Video and Digital Publishing Association’s annual report, the country’s games industry generated ¥325.8 billion ($44.8bn) in 2024, a rise of 7.53% year-over-year. Newzoo, meanwhile, puts the figure at $48.7bn.

As trade grows in both directions, PGC Summit Shanghai addresses how foreign companies can publish in China and how Chinese studios can sell to the West.

Book now and save

Previously hard to reach, China's games market is gradually opening to Western studios – and next month’s PGC Summit Shanghai is one sure way to make the crucial connections you need to succeed in this unique territory.

In one high-impact day, you get direct access to local, regional and global game professionals from companies such as Tencent, NetEase, miHoYo, Supercell, EA, Lilith, Scopely, Habby and many more - in addition to curated matchmaking sessions designed to move conversations and partnerships forward.

As well as incredible networking opportunities, the four-track conference schedule offers first-hand market insight and practical guidance to game operations in the Chinese market. Delivered by more than 40 expert speakers, the four themed conference tracks cover all these key trends and more.

With more than 10 hours of cutting edge content, the tracks include Global Trends, Ad Insights, The Growth Track and - of course - East Meets West.

Tickets start at just $95 with Super Early Bird prices until June 19th.