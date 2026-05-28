Special opportunities for indies at PGC Summit Shanghai

Discounted indie ticket prices from just $95.

Free tickets competition.

Big Indie Awards.

We've been supporting indie developers around the world since 2006. At our events in London, Dubai, San Francisco and beyond, we're always looking for ways to help solo developers, small studios and startups.



In this spirit, we have mighty opportunities for indies this July 29 at PGC Summit Shanghai. We start our specially discounted indie tickets at just $95 with the current Mid Term rates.



Want free entry instead? We even have an indie-exclusive competition to win conference tickets and even a showcase table within the expo area.



Read on to find out how we can support you with all indie-related opportunities at PGC Summit Shanghai.

Win free entry to the event with a Big Indie Zone expo table

We typically run competitions at our conferences to help indie developers - and Shanghai is no different. We keep a limited allocation of complimentary tickets and a few expo tables within the Big Indie Zone – and we offer them to qualifying indie devs.



This dedicated expo space is exclusively for indies to showcase games to international industry professionals. It's an excellent chance to meet publishers and investors looking for the next big hit, connect with service and tools providers, and share ideas with and learn from other developers.



It's super easy to enter: simply fill out this form and we'll be in touch if you're a lucky winner.

The Big Indie Awards

Much like our traditional Big Indie Pitch competitions, with an added twist - the finalists vie for top honours live on stage in front of an audience. As well as the chance to get expert feedback from a group of expert judges and win the fast-paced contest, will the audience will pick your entry as their favourite game?

Submit your game today.

Special indie ticket prices

We understand being an indie developer means you may have a limited budget and we wantto help you gain access to make the most of our two-day conference. That's why we offer heavily subsidised rates for indie studios. With the current Super Early Bird prices, indie tickets cost just $95.