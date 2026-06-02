What to expect at next month's PGC Summit Shanghai

A business-centred event where conversations and outcomes come first.

In one high-impact day, you get direct access to local, regional and global game professionals.

Four-track conference schedule, AI Gamechangers Summit, Big Indie Pitch and more.

PGC Summit Shanghai is a business-centred event where conversations and outcomes come first. The July 29th event serves as a structured meeting point between Chinese and global game companies.

If you're a games professional looking to do business in China, the event serves as a gateway to the local development scene, publishing deals and funding conversations, offering first-hand market insight and practical guidance to game operations in the Chinese market.

In one high-impact day, you get direct access to local, regional and global game professionals from companies such as Tencent, NetEase, miHoYo, Supercell, EA, Lilith, Scopely, Habby and many more - in addition to curated matchmaking sessions designed to move conversations and partnerships forward.

Tickets start at just $95 with the Super Early Bird rates.

Four-track conference schedule

Delievered by more than 40 expert speakers, the four themed conference tracks cover all the essential topics facing the games industry today. With more than 10 hours of cutting edge content, the tracks include Global Trends, Ad Insights, The Growth Track and - of course - East Meets West.

AI Gamechangers Summit

AI is transforming game development at a rapid pace, with China currently leading the way when it comes to creating new and unique experiences. The AI Gamechangers Summit dives into AI's pivotal role in game development, from crafting immersive virtual worlds to optimising performance. Discover how Chinese studios are using this technology to revolutionise the way we make games, so you can elevate your projects to new heights.

The Big Indie Zone

This dedicated expo space is exclusively for indies to showcase games to international industry professionals. It's an excellent chance to meet publishers and investors looking for the next big hit, connect with service and tools providers, and share ideas with and learn from other developers.

The Big Indie Awards

Much like our traditional Big Indie Pitch competitions, with an added twist - the finalists vie for top honours live on stage in front of an audience. As well as the chance to get expert feedback from a group of expert judges and win the fast-paced contest, will the audience will pick your entry as their favourite game? Submit your game today.

Book today and save!

Tickets are available now from the official event website with savings of up to $220 with Super Early Bird prices.