Top five reasons to attend Pocket Gamer Connects Nordics this October

We're gearing up for our annual Helsinki home-from-homecoming this October - but things are just a little different this year. Returning bigger and better than ever, we've broadened our horizons to bring you… Pocket Gamer Connects Nordics!

From our usual base in Helsinki, Finland, we look forward to welcoming even more attendees from Denmark, Norway, Sweden, Iceland and - of course - beyond in 2026.

Still proud to be at the heart of Finnish Games Week, it's where Northern Europe's developers, publishers, investors and service providers connect, the global games industry comes to do business, gain local insight and find the next fresh opportunities.

Here are our top five reasons why you should join us this October 20th and 21st.

1. The entire region's industry in one room

PG Connects Nordics is where Northern Europe's developers, publishers, investors and service providers connect - as well as where the global games industry comes to do business, gain local insight and find the hottest opportunities. If you want your finger on the pulse of one of the world's most innovative gaming regions, you need to be there.

2. The biggest B2B games event in the Nordics

With over 1,500 attendees from 50+ countries - including 70% game makers and 50% C-level execs - the room is packed with decision-makers, not just delegates. Stellar companies like Supercell, King, Rovio, Embark, Remedy, EA Dice, Stillfront and many more repeatedly return, making it an unparalleled environment for high-value connections.

3. Business matchmaking that actually works

Included with every ticket at no extra cost, our online networking platform offers unlimited invitations so you can identify your key connections and arrange meetings before the venue even opens its doors. Alongside specialised fringe events connecting investors and publishers with developers, whether you're fundraising, seeking a publishing deal or scouting partners, the whole event is built around making deals happen.

4. 23 Seminar tracks covering all the hottest topics

The multitrack conference programme covers all key formats from mobile, PC and console to XR, Web3 and AI, with more than 170 expert speakers. You will hear the very latest trends and industry forecasts from some of the leading figures with over 36 hours of cutting edge content.

5. One ticket, three events

That’s right - if all the PG Connects goodness wasn’t enough on its own, we bring you not one, but TWO side events. Your ticket also grants you access to the AI Gamechangers Summit and Beyond Games: Transmedia Summit alongside the main conference. The two hottest topics right now - AI and multichannel content - get their own dedicated seminar space this October.

Book now and save

We think you’ll agree that it’s exceptional value for two full days of networking, education and opportunities with tickets starting at just €115. Tickets are available now with Super Early Bird prices offering savings of up to €420.