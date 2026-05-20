See who you could connect with at PG Connects Barcelona this June 15th to 16th

Pocket Gamer Connects Barcelona returns this June 15th to 16th.

Tickets start at just €121.

After last year's dynamic debut, we can't wait to return with Pocket Gamer Connects Barcelona this June 15th and 16th. The region has rapidly grown into one of Europe's key games hubs and is now an ideal destination for the industry to gather and do business.



You'll meet developers, publishers, investors, platforms and services from the Spanish ecosystem, European sector and the global stage for two vibrant days of curated networking, market expertise, partnerships, deal-making and essential connections.



Companies that attended last year's event include King, Rovio, Epic Games, Gameloft, Xbox, Netflix and more.

Confirmed to attend PG Connects Barcelona 2026:

0-9

0to1 Solutions

1MGames

1st Level

2Awesome Studio

A

AdLiven

Admiral Media

Ads Interactive

Afallon

Affinity Global

Aghanim

Aiba

Alexsoft

Allcorrect

Antihero Studios

Anzu

AppAgent

AppFollow

Applift

Applifters

Appodeal

ARCH

Artek Futura

Artifex Studios

AWS

Axes In Motion

B

Balancy

Barbarossa

Big Karma

Bïrch

Bitforge

Borsiis

Brave

Brave Zebra

Breinton

Burny Games

ByteBrew

ByteDance AI

C

Capsule 15

CAS.ai

Cerize Studios

CGB Studio

Charstudio

Chase a Cloud

Cherry Tree Studio

Chibi Phoenix

Chorrus Games

ClarityQ

Clever Global Hub

CM Games

Copper

CrazyGames

Crimson Core

D

D2D Games

DaBomb Games

DatHost

Deca Games

Denda Games

Digital Dynasty Entertainment

Digital Limbo

Dimoso

Dots.eco

Double Dice Games

Dream Drifters

DreamBringers

Dust Games

Dynata Global

E

ENTI-UB

Escuela Trazos

Evil Zeppelin

Exient

Extremely Normal Studios

F

Famobi

FastSpring

Fateless

Feature Upvote

Fortis Games

Four2One

Foxboy Productions

FRVR

FunPlus

Futureplay

G

Game Hollywood

GameBCN

GameBiz Consulting

GameFounders

Gameloft

Gamepack studio

GamePoint

Games for a Living

GameVision Studios

GAMEx

Genielabs

Gentle Gravity

Gimica

Google

GOTOStudio

GrowCap

H

Halo Media Agency

Herzog Fox & Neeman

Hitbox Studio

Hubapps

Hugo FM

Huuda Studio

Hypercell

I

illumin

Impulse Media Hub

Influence Mobile

InGame Recruitment

InnoGames

Insert Disk

Iron Pixel

K

Kinetic Publishing

King

Kokoon Games

Kwalee

L

Laki Studios

Law For

Lil Lab

Little Lantern Games

Loomit

LoopLight Studios

Ludia Games

Ludor.io

M

Madbox Games

MagusVFX

Melbot Studios

Metaplay

Mindtail Games

Mitgame

Mob Entertainment

Moldinn

Monlau

Monoii Studio

Mosaic Studio

Musta Kissa Art&Meow

N

Nanoreality Games

Nefta

Nitro Games

No Spoon

Nova Sphere

O

Old Skull Games

OpenSkies Games

Oreon Studios

P

Pablo Picazo

PagBrasil Instituição de Pagamento

Pangle

Patika Games

Patrones y Escondites

PiKoYa

Pixel Federation

Plan A Games

Plarium Global

Plastic Games

Platige Image

Play2Pay

Playable Factory

Playades

Playagama

Playducky

Playgama

PlayHire

Playio

PlaytestCloud

PlayToMax

Plug in Digital

Plummy Games

Pocket Sized Hands

Pocket Gamer

Point72 Ventures

PowerUp Talent

PressPlay by Phiture

Q

QATestLab

Quartsoft

R

Reactional Music Group

Remerge

RollDBox Games

Room 8 Group

Rovio Entertainment

RTB House

Ruby Oyun Ve Yazilim Danişmanlik Sanayi̇ Ve Ti̇caret

S

SayGames

School of Innovation and Creation Technologies (ETIC)

Scopely

Serious Games Lab

Side Quest Games

Simple Gameplay

Six Cygnets

SocialPeta

Socialpoint

Somni Game Studios

South Westerly Games

Space Go

Space Lion Studios

Spiral.ad

Star Mill

Steel Media

Stick Sports

Stillfront Supremacy

StudioBliquo

Super Banana

SVMD

T

TapCraft

Tapnation

Tappatapps

Taproom Games

Taptonic

Tenjin

The Blue Dot Studio

The Breach Studios

Thrylox

Tilting Point

Timecode

Trofeo

Troglobytes Games

Turbine Games Consulting

Two & Half Gamers

U

Uab slyvos.lt

Ubisoft

United Digital Holding

Unity

Universally Speaking

Universitat Oberta de Catalunya (UOC)

University of Twente

Upwork

UVIC

V

Verve Group

Voxride

VS Plus

W

web2wave.com

Wonderful Worlds

Wooga

X

Xamk

Y

yellowHEAD

Z

ZBD

ZeptoLab

ZiMAD

Zongtopia

Zynga

Tickets are available now from the official event website.