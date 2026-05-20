See who you could connect with at PG Connects Barcelona this June 15th to 16th
- Pocket Gamer Connects Barcelona returns this June 15th to 16th.
- Tickets start at just €121.
After last year's dynamic debut, we can't wait to return with Pocket Gamer Connects Barcelona this June 15th and 16th. The region has rapidly grown into one of Europe's key games hubs and is now an ideal destination for the industry to gather and do business.
You'll meet developers, publishers, investors, platforms and services from the Spanish ecosystem, European sector and the global stage for two vibrant days of curated networking, market expertise, partnerships, deal-making and essential connections.
Companies that attended last year's event include King, Rovio, Epic Games, Gameloft, Xbox, Netflix and more.
Confirmed to attend PG Connects Barcelona 2026:
0-9
- 0to1 Solutions
- 1MGames
- 1st Level
- 2Awesome Studio
A
- AdLiven
- Admiral Media
- Ads Interactive
- Afallon
- Affinity Global
- Aghanim
- Aiba
- Alexsoft
- Allcorrect
- Antihero Studios
- Anzu
- AppAgent
- AppFollow
- Applift
- Applifters
- Appodeal
- ARCH
- Artek Futura
- Artifex Studios
- AWS
- Axes In Motion
B
- Balancy
- Barbarossa
- Big Karma
- Bïrch
- Bitforge
- Borsiis
- Brave
- Brave Zebra
- Breinton
- Burny Games
- ByteBrew
- ByteDance AI
C
- Capsule 15
- CAS.ai
- Cerize Studios
- CGB Studio
- Charstudio
- Chase a Cloud
- Cherry Tree Studio
- Chibi Phoenix
- Chorrus Games
- ClarityQ
- Clever Global Hub
- CM Games
- Copper
- CrazyGames
- Crimson Core
D
- D2D Games
- DaBomb Games
- DatHost
- Deca Games
- Denda Games
- Digital Dynasty Entertainment
- Digital Limbo
- Dimoso
- Dots.eco
- Double Dice Games
- Dream Drifters
- DreamBringers
- Dust Games
- Dynata Global
E
- ENTI-UB
- Escuela Trazos
- Evil Zeppelin
- Exient
- Extremely Normal Studios
F
- Famobi
- FastSpring
- Fateless
- Feature Upvote
- Fortis Games
- Four2One
- Foxboy Productions
- FRVR
- FunPlus
- Futureplay
G
- Game Hollywood
- GameBCN
- GameBiz Consulting
- GameFounders
- Gameloft
- Gamepack studio
- GamePoint
- Games for a Living
- GameVision Studios
- GAMEx
- Genielabs
- Gentle Gravity
- Gimica
- GOTOStudio
- GrowCap
H
- Halo Media Agency
- Herzog Fox & Neeman
- Hitbox Studio
- Hubapps
- Hugo FM
- Huuda Studio
- Hypercell
I
- illumin
- Impulse Media Hub
- Influence Mobile
- InGame Recruitment
- InnoGames
- Insert Disk
- Iron Pixel
K
- Kinetic Publishing
- King
- Kokoon Games
- Kwalee
L
- Laki Studios
- Law For
- Lil Lab
- Little Lantern Games
- Loomit
- LoopLight Studios
- Ludia Games
- Ludor.io
M
- Madbox Games
- MagusVFX
- Melbot Studios
- Metaplay
- Mindtail Games
- Mitgame
- Mob Entertainment
- Moldinn
- Monlau
- Monoii Studio
- Mosaic Studio
- Musta Kissa Art&Meow
N
- Nanoreality Games
- Nefta
- Nitro Games
- No Spoon
- Nova Sphere
O
- Old Skull Games
- OpenSkies Games
- Oreon Studios
P
- Pablo Picazo
- PagBrasil Instituição de Pagamento
- Pangle
- Patika Games
- Patrones y Escondites
- PiKoYa
- Pixel Federation
- Plan A Games
- Plarium Global
- Plastic Games
- Platige Image
- Play2Pay
- Playable Factory
- Playades
- Playagama
- Playducky
- Playgama
- PlayHire
- Playio
- PlaytestCloud
- PlayToMax
- Plug in Digital
- Plummy Games
- Pocket Sized Hands
- Pocket Gamer
- Point72 Ventures
- PowerUp Talent
- PressPlay by Phiture
Q
- QATestLab
- Quartsoft
R
- Reactional Music Group
- Remerge
- RollDBox Games
- Room 8 Group
- Rovio Entertainment
- RTB House
- Ruby Oyun Ve Yazilim Danişmanlik Sanayi̇ Ve Ti̇caret
S
- SayGames
- School of Innovation and Creation Technologies (ETIC)
- Scopely
- Serious Games Lab
- Side Quest Games
- Simple Gameplay
- Six Cygnets
- SocialPeta
- Socialpoint
- Somni Game Studios
- South Westerly Games
- Space Go
- Space Lion Studios
- Spiral.ad
- Star Mill
- Steel Media
- Stick Sports
- Stillfront Supremacy
- StudioBliquo
- Super Banana
- SVMD
T
- TapCraft
- Tapnation
- Tappatapps
- Taproom Games
- Taptonic
- Tenjin
- The Blue Dot Studio
- The Breach Studios
- Thrylox
- Tilting Point
- Timecode
- Trofeo
- Troglobytes Games
- Turbine Games Consulting
- Two & Half Gamers
U
- Uab slyvos.lt
- Ubisoft
- United Digital Holding
- Unity
- Universally Speaking
- Universitat Oberta de Catalunya (UOC)
- University of Twente
- Upwork
- UVIC
V
- Verve Group
- Voxride
- VS Plus
W
- web2wave.com
- Wonderful Worlds
- Wooga
X
- Xamk
Y
- yellowHEAD
Z
- ZBD
- ZeptoLab
- ZiMAD
- Zongtopia
- Zynga
Tickets are available now from the official event website.