Pocket Gamer Connects Barcelona - Everything you can't miss this June 15th and 16th

Pocket Gamer Connects Barcelona returns this June 15th and 16th.

You'll meet developers, publishers, investors, platforms and services.

Companies already confirmed to attend include Scopely, King, Rovio, Epic Games, Socialpoint, Gameloft, Xbox, Zynga, Ubisoft, FunPlus, Tilting Point and more.

Pocket Gamer Connects Barcelona returns this June 15th and 16th, building on last year's dynamic debut in every way. Join us for two vibrant days of curated networking, market expertise, partnerships, deal-making and essential connections.



You'll meet developers, publishers, investors, platforms and services from the Spanish ecosystem, European sector and the global stage. Companies already confirmed to attend include Scopely, King, Rovio, Epic Games, Socialpoint, Gameloft, Xbox, Zynga, Ubisoft, FunPlus, Tilting Point and more.



As well as returning features such as the 16-track conference schedule, Investor Connector, Publisher SpeedMatch and two Big Indie Pitches, 2026 also adds the AI Gamechangers Summit, a Careers Zone RoundTable Programme, Aurora Europe and Apps x Games. All presented alongside the biggest Big Indie Zone of the year.



Mid-Term prices mean that tickets start at just €121 (£105) - until they reach full price on June 5th.

What to expect at PG Connects Barcelona

Multitrack programme

16 expert-led tracks offering the latest insights covering global trends, growth strategies, monetisation, AI, retention, developer stories, cross-platform, investment, IP extension and beyond.

Pocket Gamer Party

As the Spanish sun sets after a busy first day of conferencing, the business-making moves to the after-hours networking party. Come share a drink and friendly, relaxed conversation as the connecting continues!

Investor Connector

Fully curated 1:1 meetings tailored to game companies seeking funding from active investors and VCs.

Publisher SpeedMatch

Targeted sessions connecting developers, speed-dating style, with publishers for an intense session of introductory meetings.

The Big Indie Pitch

Indie pitching competitions, hosted in both a Mobile and a PC+Console edition, showcasing indie teams. An opportunity to get instant expert feedback and a chance for media coverage and bigger prizes.

Big Indie Zone (including Audience Choice Award)

Dedicated expo area where you can check out the latest indie games talent on show, and vote for your favourite to determine the Audience Choice Award.

New for 2026:

AI Gamechangers Summit

Explore AI's role in game development to enhance player experiences, optimise performance and efficiently create dynamic, immersive virtual worlds.

Careers Zone RoundTable Programme

Our interactive roundtable discussions host leading experts sharing their insights into the most pressing topics with groups of games industry members.

Aurora Europe

Spotlighting women whose work inspires, challenges and pushes the talent, creativity and innovation at the heart of Europe's games industry.

Apps x Games

Explore how mobile apps can learn essential monetisation and User Acquisiition techniques from games - and vice versa.

Don't delay - book today!