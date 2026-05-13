Save €190! PGC Barcelona Early Bird prices end this week!

Early Bird prices end midnight this Thursday, May 14th.

PG Connects returns to Barcelona on June 15th and 16th.

Do business with indies, developers and publishers.

Pocket Gamer Connects returns to Barcelona on June 15th and 16th, bringing together the people driving partnerships, deals and investment in one of Europe’s fastest-growing – and arguably loveliest – game development hubs. And you only have a couple days left to get your Early Bird discount!

Connect with global investors via MeetToMatch and curated networking sessions.

Do business with indies, developers, and publishers (last year, over 65% of delegates were game-makers).

Access leaders and decision-makers (26% C-Level and 62% senior management).

Learn through a multi-track programme covering key market trends, AI in games, UA and beyond.

Last year’s 1,000+ attendee list included King, Rovio, Epic Games, FunPlus, Bandai Namco, Garena, Gameloft, Playgama, Nazara, Kingsoft, Netflix Games, Scopely, Socialpoint, Ubisoft, Xbox and 500 more.



Early Bird prices end this week. Book by midnight this Thursday, May 14th to save up to €190 (£165) and join developers, publishers, investors, services, tools, data specialists, platforms and press to get all your business done within one of the world's great cities.