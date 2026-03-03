Aurora Awards Europe - nominations now open!

Nominate anyone who identifies as a woman, currently working withing any part of the games industry in Europe, that you feel deserves recognition.

Results announced live at PG Connects Barcelona 2026.

Nominations close Thursday, May 14th.

After celebrating women in the Nordic and UK territories, it's time for Aurora to shine the spotlight on the European games industry. We'll bring their achievements to the stage at PG Connects Barcelona 2026 in front of industry peers, through our initiative supported by Women in Games.

The games industry is bursting with talent, creativity, innovation and at the heart of it are women whose work inspires, challenges and pushes the medium forward. From visionary artists and immersive sound designers to brilliant writers, programmers, producers and trailblazing entrepreneurs, women are making their mark in every corner of our sector.



We're asking you to nominate anyone who identifies as a woman, currently working withing any part of the games industry in Europe, that you feel deserves recognition. Just let us know why you believe this person should be recognised, with specific examples of their achievements or impact.

Submissions will be reviewed by a panel from Pocket Gamer Connects, Women in Games and industry representatives, with the aim of recognising a diverse set of roles, backgrounds and disciplines.

Whether they’ve crafted breathtaking worlds, built inclusive communities, led groundbreaking projects, or inspired others to dream bigger – we want to hear about the women YOU think are making a difference in the European games industry.

PG Connects Barcelona at-a-glance

Back for a sophomore outing this June 15th and 16th, PG Connects Barcelona 2026 builds on its incredible debut last year with even more of the same great content, from the multi-track conference schedule to online and in-person networking, as well as curated fringe events.

Over 1,000 global games industry attendees at the Hyatt Regency Barcelona Tower

17 conference tracks with more than 100 expert speakers

Mobile, PC, Console, AI, HTML5, XR and more

A comprehensive expo area with booths and meeting spaces

Indie showcase tables and pitching competition

Integrated meeting platform for business matchmaking (MeetToMatch)

Specialised fringe events connecting investors, publishers, and developers

Careers Zone supported by Game Factory Talent

Evening networking receptions and a buzzing industry party

Tickets are available now from the official event website.