Pocket Gamer Connects Barcelona returns in June after our most successful launch event ever in 2025

PGC Barcelona hosted more than 1,600 meetings through the online networking platform in 2025.

Over 500 companies were represented across the two-day event.

After a fantastic debut for Pocket Gamer Connects in Barcelona last year, we're heading back once again on June 15th to 16th, 2026.

When we held the first ever PGC Barcelona last year, even we hadn't anticipated the amazing reaction from the audience.

Over 1,000 attendees travelled from 47 countries - and that impressive global reach highlighted a diverse community of international professionals and stakeholders with a strong regional ecosystem.

More than half of attendees were from Spain - in fact, around 30% were based in and around Barcelona itself, showcasing the city’s prominence as a rapidly emerging games industry hub.

More than 1,600 meetings were arranged through the online networking platform. With 500+ companies represented across the two-day event, 26% of attendees were C-level, 62% senior management, whilst 72% constituted game makers. Such a high percentage of decision makers reflected the event’s focus on making connections that get deals done.

Many attendees told us they were working on multiple platforms, with nearly three quarters engaged in mobile games, over half in PC and a third in console. We also saw 17% for instant/social games, 14% in XR, 12% cloud-based streaming and 10% in the web3/blockchain space.

Fabulous fringe events

Our regular showcase area, the Big Indie Zone featured 37 tables – the largest at any Pocket Gamer Connects conference to date. Attendees voted Somni Game Studios the winner of the Big Indie Zone Audience Choice Award. Could your game prove most popular with our audience this year? There's one way to find out...

Sticking with indies, we held two Very Big Indie Pitches both featuring 20 shortlisted contestants. The Mobile Edition was won by Crown Quest by Dasi Games, while Dust Games' Roombattle placed first in the PC & Console Edition. We'll be running both editions again this year and look forward to seeing more of your incredible creations.

Investor Connector and Publisher SpeedMatch saw development studio participation second only to our flagship London conference. Both activities provided a crucial platform for developers to meet with investors and publishers directly, through 28 and 84 curated face-to-face meetings respectively.

If you're looking to explore potential partnerships and find funding this year, we'll be hosting both curated networking sessions again in June.

Speaking about PGC Barcelona's debut in 2025, our very own Chris James said: "I had high hopes and big ambitions for the event, but I was honestly blown away by the support, engagement, and vibrant energy on show across two packed days (and nights!). Whilst there’s still a little way to go to challenge our titanic PGC London and Helsinki shows, this was our biggest launch event ever and the response we’ve received at the conference and after has been frankly overwhelming."

Pocket Gamer Connects Barcelona 2026

Back for a sophomore outing this June 15th and 16th, PG Connects Barcelona 2026 builds on its incredible debut last year with even more of the same great content, from the multi-track conference schedule to online and in-person networking, as well as curated fringe events.

Over 1,000 global games industry attendees

Hyatt Regency Barcelona Tower venue

17 conference tracks with more than 100 expert speakers

Mobile, PC, Console, AI, HTML5, XR and more

A comprehensive expo area with booths and meeting spaces

Big Indie Zone featuring showcase tables

Two pitching competitions

Integrated meeting platform for business matchmaking (MeetToMatch)

Specialised fringe events connecting investors, publishers, and developers

Careers Zone for jobseekers and career movers

Aurora celebrating women in the American industry

Evening networking receptions and a buzzing industry party

