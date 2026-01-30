Tickets now live for Pocket Gamer Connects Barcelona 2026 on June 15th and 16th

Pocket Gamer Connects Barcelona returns this June 15th and 16th.

Last year's debut was the strongest ever PGC debut.

This two-day conference will bring together over 1,000 influential games industry professionals.

Although only in its second year, Pocket Gamer Connects Barcelona is the brightest ray of Iberian sunshine in an already dazzling PGC 2026 lineup.



Set within the exquisite, exciting surroundings of this major European cultural and tech centre, the event holds the honour of the strongest ever PGC debut, having immediately established itself as the region's ultimate way to engage in games industry networking.



This two-day conference will bring together over 1,000 influential games industry professionals focused on doing business, exchanging ideas, learning new insights, and connecting on everything related to mobile, PC, console, AI and HTML5.



More than 100 expert speakers will cover core aspects of the sector through themed conference tracks tackling the hottest topics and key issues facing the global games industry in 2026 and beyond.



Expect an enthusiasm and energy you only find in the rarest of conferences – the location helps! – as PGC Barcelona offers an unparalleled opportunity to boost your knowledge, your business, and your networking, all within the architectural brilliance of one of the world's great cities.



Missed it last year? Brighten up your prospects for 2026: Super Early Bird tickets are now live, with savings of up to £260 on full price rates!

Tickets are available now from the official event website.

PG Connects Barcelona at-a-glance

• Over 1,000 global games industry attendees at the Hyatt Regency Barcelona Tower.

• 17 conference tracks with more than 100 expert speakers.

• Mobile, PC, Console, AI, HTML5, XR and more.

• A comprehensive expo area with booths and meeting spaces.

• Indie showcase tables and pitching competition.

• Integrated meeting platform for business matchmaking (MeetToMatch).

• Specialised fringe events connecting investors, publishers, and developers.

• Careers Zone supported by Game Factory Talent.

• Evening networking receptions and a buzzing industry party.