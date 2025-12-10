Pocket Gamer Connects targets new key destinations with 2026 world tour

Global games industry event series Pocket Gamer Connects unveils 2026 ambitions including brand new event destinations and returns to flagship locations.

Launched in 2014, Pocket Gamer Connects has since become one of the industry’s most well-regarded and attended B2B games conference series worldwide.

Building on this momentum, in 2026, it’s accelerating this pace with the most expansive agenda to date. Supporting the global games industry one event at a time, PG Connects takes its events on a world tour that shines a light on a diverse lineup of key hubs and emerging markets, all shaping future trends.

Next year, it lands in two brand new destinations - Bangkok, and the Canary Islands. Meanwhile, following strong installments in 2025, it’s also returning to Barcelona, Shanghai, and South Korea - in addition to its established flagship events across London, San Francisco, Dubai, Helsinki, and Aqaba. These B2B gatherings are all complemented by the highly regarded Mobile Games Awards live gala in Cologne.

Debuting in Malmo, Bangkok and the Canary Islands

Each location offers unique value to the global games market. Bangkok and Southeast Asia are some of the fastest-growing game markets worldwide, especially in terms of mobile consumption. In contrast, competitive tax incentives and an uptick in local studios make the Canary Islands a hot prospect for European and international developers looking to grow.

Returning to Barcelona, Shanghai, and Korea

Barcelona, Shanghai, and Korea’s games markets differ vastly, but each plays a distinct role in the worldwide ecosystem.

A European mobile games hub, Barcelona has increased its global relevance, with a growing number of prominent international games companies setting up operations in Spain and the Catalonian capital. Shanghai serves as a gateway to China, the world’s largest, most lucrative games market, while Korea is a leader in terms of live services, free-to-play, IP expansion, monetisation and cross-platform innovation.

Golden flagship events in key locations

The long-standing events across London, San Francisco, Dubai, Helsinki and Aqaba remain central to Pocket Gamer Connects - connecting local, regional and global sectors. To a large degree attended by executives, game-makers, founders and investors, these events consistently generate measurable outcomes seen in long-term partnerships, deals and growth.

Supporting both mature and emerging ecosystems, together they all provide a gateway to culturally unique ecosystems, reducing market entry friction and fragmentation.

Pocket Gamer Connects 2026 world tour

PG Connects London, January 19th to 20th

PG Connects Summit San Francisco, March 16th

Dubai GameExpo Summit powered by PG Connects, May 20th to 21st

PG Connects Barcelona, June 15th to 16th

PG Connects Summit Shanghai, July 29th

PG Connects Helsinki, October 13th to 14th

PG Connects Summit Bangkok, October 27th

PG Connects Summit Korea, October (TBD)

PG Connects Aqaba, November (TBD)

PG Connects Summit Canary Islands, December (TBD)

For companies looking to level up in 2026, whether through global expansion, new partnerships, or staying ahead in an ever shifting market, Pocket Gamer Connects is the ultimate destination. By coming on board and supporting its events, you invest in the future games industry.

The next event is Pocket Gamer Connects London on January 19th and 20th. Find out more via the official events website, stay up to date on all forthcoming PG Connects events and discounts and register your interest to be among the first to hear when tickets are available.