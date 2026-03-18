Save up to €290 on PGC Barcelona before Super Early Bird offer ends

Pocket Gamer Connects returns to Barcelona on June 15th and 16th, bringing together the people driving partnerships, deals, and investment in one of Europe’s fastest-growing game development hubs.

Connect with global investors via MeetToMatch and curated networking sessions.

Do business with indies, developers, and publishers (last year, over 65% of delegates were game-makers).

Access leaders and decision-makers (26% C-Level and 62% senior management).

Learn through a multi-track programme covering key market trends, AI in games, UA and beyond.

Last year’s 1,000+ attendee list included King, Rovio, Epic Games, FunPlus, Bandai Namco, Garena, Gameloft, Playgama, Nazara, Kingsoft, Netflix Games, Scopely, Socialpoint, Ubisoft, Xbox and 500 more.

Secure your Super Early Bird ticket before midnight this Thursday, March 19th to save up to £260 and join developers, publishers, investors, services, tools, data specialists, platforms and press to get all your business done within one of the world's great cities.

PG Connects Barcelona at-a-glance

Back for its second edition this June 15th and 16th, PG Connects Barcelona 2026 builds on last year's mighty debut with even more reasons to come do business in one of the sector's most dynamic and rapidly evolving games industry centres.

Over 1,000 global games industry attendees.

500+ businesses represented, including the likes of Scopely, King, Epic, Rovio.

17 conference tracks with more than 100 expert speakers.

Mobile, PC, console, AI, HTML5, XR and more.

A comprehensive expo area with booths and meeting spaces.

Largest Big Indie Zone featuring studio showcase tables.

Two dedicated developer pitching competitions.

MeetToMatch meeting platform for efficient business matchmaking.

Specialised fringe events connecting investors and publishers with developers.

Careers Zone for jobseekers and recruiters.

Aurora: Celebrating women in the European games industry.

Evening networking events including a buzzing industry party.

If you want to boost games industry business at a key European hub, within a uniquely stunning location, now is the time to secure your ticket at the best possible rate.