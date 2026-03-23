Speakers from Zynga, Rovio and Layer AI set for Pocket Gamer Connects Barcelona 2026

Pocket Gamer Connects will bring two days of focused games industry networking and business-making to Barcelona this June 15th and 16th.

Among the first speakers announced are representatives from companies such as Rovio, Zynga, Layer AI, and Pixel Federation.

After a marvellous debut in the city in 2025, Pocket Gamer Connects will return to Barcelona, bringing together professionals from all corners of the industry for focused games business on June 15th and 16th.

It’s where developers, publishers, investors, platforms and service providers from the Spanish ecosystem, European sector and global stage all meet for two days of curated networking, market expertise, and essential new connections.

Where partnerships begin

With the most relevant industry topics high on the agenda, there will be direct opportunities to access active investors, platform and publishing deals, and co-development conversations in this growing games market.

Fringe events like Investor Connector provide a scheduled window to pitch to potential funding partners, while Publisher SpeedMatch connect developers with publishers on a first-contact basis.

Barcelona is quickly expanding in terms of game company density, and many of those based in the city will return to this year’s event, alongside representatives from major international brands. Meet names like Epic Games, Activision, King, Riot Games, Rovio, Bandai Namco, Scopely, Kingsoft, Ubisoft, Gameloft, Xbox, Tencent and many, many more.

MeetToMatch enables you to identify the businesses attending and book your meetings with the right people in advance.

Speakers from Rovio, Zynga and Layer AI

PG Connects Barcelona is also where new ideas, product strategies and growth plans are born. You will gain insight essential to staying ahead of the competition. More than 100 speakers will take to the stage either in solo talks, panels or roundtable discussions, sharing practical development insight, monetisation models, AI integrations, market trends and beyond.

Among the first speakers announced are names from major global companies including Rovio and Zynga, alongside studios such as Layer AI, Pixel Federation and Big Karma.

Join 1000+ investors, publishers, developers, indies, platforms and services at PG Connects Barcelona, 15th-16th June, at the heart of Europe’s games industry. Book your place today.