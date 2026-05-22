This June, games industry deals happen in Barcelona

1,000+ publishers, studios, investors and founders gather under one roof for networking and deal-making at Pocket Gamer Connect Barcelona, June 15th and 16th.

Tickets start from just €121.

Less than one month from now, we're bringing Pocket Gamer Connects to Barcelona for a second edition. Returning after a fantastic debut in 2025, this year will be even bigger and busier.

On June 15th and 16th, over 1,000 professionals, including publishers, studios, investors, indies, founders and services, will gather under one roof for business-changing conversations and deals.

Alongside informal networking opportunities with decision-makers from some of the world’s leading companies, you can attend dedicated fringe events that connect you directly, 1:1, with the right professionals.

Identify your next publishing deal or start funding conversations through Publisher SpeedMatch or Investor Connector.

Discover the next big indie hit in the bustling Big Indie Zone.

Find your next career opportunity or the right job candidates in the expanded Career Zone.

Take the networking through the after-hours at the 20th anniversary Pocket Gamer Party.

As of next week, registered attendees will get a head start with unlimited access to MeetToMatch, the meeting platform allowing you to lock in business meetings with teams and decision-makers ahead of the event, maximising your schedule and deal potential.

Don’t miss out - secure your ticket now.

Why Pocket Gamer Connects Barcelona

Over $1.5 billion of deals have either originated or concluded at our global Pocket Gamer Connects events. Barcelona is a European hotbed for games and investors, and a potent chance to build connections with active global investors.

Teams and decision-makers from Scopely, King, Zynga, Voodoo, Ubisoft, Rovio, FunPlus, Xbox, Epic, Gameloft, CrazyGames, Socialpoint, GameBCN, Tilting Point, among many, many more, are set to attend.

Over 65% of delegates will be indies, developers, or publishers, working in the day-to-day of game-making. You will meet C-Level executives and founders, with over 68% at PGC Barcelona being in senior management.

Curated insight from over 100 experienced speakers sharing content across 17 tracks, covering topics including global trends, investment, growth, development, monetisation, and new technologies such as AI, XR, cloud-based and browser gaming.

International attendees: experience the vibrant, quickly growing Spanish games industry first-hand.

Local attendees: build connections with regional peers and bridges to the global industry.

Pocket Gamer Connects Barcelona takes place June 15th and 16th. Join us by registering today.