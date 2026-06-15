Pocket Gamer Connects Barcelona 2026 kicks off with Tetris, Ubisoft, Zynga and more!

Pocket Gamer Connects Barcelona has officially kicked off for two days of networking and insightful sessions covering everything from hot industry trends in Spain to the latest global happenings in direct-to-consumer, user acquisition, monetisation and more.

Steel Media chairman Chris James kicked off the show with a talk on the state of the global games industry and introducing a packed venue to the show.

That was followed by our fireside chat with our star keynote speaker: Tetris president and CEO Maya Rogers. She discussed the history of Tetris, how the team cuts big licensing deals and why the brand has stayed relevant for over 40 years.

Elsewhere, we’ve got speakers from the likes of Scopely, Gameloft, Zynga, Rovio, FunPlus, Madbox, Wooga, InnoGames, GameHouse and many more. Check out some of the must-attend talks here.

Meet developers and dealmakers

Over the two days we’re expecting c.1,000 industry professionals at the show.

If you’re looking for networking opportunities, we have you covered with MeetToMatch, the Big Indie Pitch, Publisher SpeedMatch, Investor Connector and more - including the big Pocket Gamer Connects Party in the evening (and yes, we’ll have a room showing the Spain football match if you want to keep up with the World Cup).

Looking for an investment or publishing deal? In town are reps from the likes of Voodoo, Kwalee, SayGames, Tilting Point, TapNation, DECA Games, Plan A Games, GrowCap, Point72, Plug in Digital, Fortis Games, Kinetic Publishing and others. We caught up with a few of them for pitching advice here.

As a primer for the show, we’ve been exploring the games hubs in Spain and Portugal. We’ve published a completely free to download report covering the games sector in Iberia, in partnership with Xsolla. It features interviews with key industry figures, market data, mobile rankings, profiles and more.

We’ve also published our list of the Top 30 Iberia Game Makers 2026, looking at the region’s star developers and publishers.

PGC Barcelona is going to be a great show - and for those that like to get more out of their conference travels, the event comes just as the Sagrada Família has been completed after more than 140 years under construction.

If you’re at the show, come say hi to the Pocket Gamer team! If you’re not in town, fear not, we’ll be publishing many of the key talks to the PocketGamer.biz YouTube channel in the weeks ahead.