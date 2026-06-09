Welcoming Xsolla as Diamond Sponsor for Pocket Gamer Connects Barcelona 2026

Over 1,000 professionals, including publishers, studios, investors, indies, founders and services, will attend.

Xsolla: "PGC has long been one of the most essential gatherings in the global games industry".

"Our mission at Xsolla is to help game developers succeed at every stage from launch to global scale".

Just the week after next, Pocket Gamer Connects Barcelona returns for its second edition. On June 15th and 16th, over 1,000 professionals, including publishers, studios, investors, indies, founders and services, will gather under one roof for business-changing conversations and deals.

We'd like to introduce you to our Diamond Sponsor, Xsolla, who we're happy to have join us in one of the most exciting games industry hubs in the world.

Xsolla is a leading global video game commerce company with a robust and powerful set of tools and services designed specifically for the industry. Since its founding in 2005, Xsolla has helped thousands of game developers and publishers of all sizes fund, market, launch and monetise their games globally and across multiple platforms.

As an innovative leader in game commerce, Xsolla’s mission is to solve the inherent complexities of global distribution, marketing and monetisation to help our partners reach more geographies, generate more revenue, and create relationships with gamers worldwide. Headquartered and incorporated in Los Angeles, California, with offices in London, Berlin, Seoul, Beijing, Kuala Lumpur, Raleigh, Tokyo, Montreal and cities around the world.

Xsolla said: "We're thrilled to be the Diamond Sponsor of Pocket Gamer Connects Barcelona 2026. PGC has long been one of the most essential gatherings in the global games industry, and Barcelona perfectly mirrors the ambition and energy this space brings year after year. For Xsolla, sponsoring at this level is about more than presence; it's about investing in the conversations, connections, and ideas that move our industry forward.

"Our mission at Xsolla is to help game developers succeed at every stage from launch to global scale, and events like PGC Barcelona are where that mission comes to life. We look forward to connecting with developers, publishers, and partners from around the world, and to sharing how Xsolla's commerce solutions are helping studios unlock new revenue streams and reach players wherever they are."

Come and meets Xsolla in person this June 15th and 16th at PG Connects Barcelona. Tickets are available now from the official event website.