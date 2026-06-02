PG Connects Barcelona: full two-day schedule revealed

Pocket Gamer Connects Barcelona returns this June 15th and 16th

Tickets start at just €120 until they reach full price this Thursday

See the 16-track conference schedule

Pocket Gamer Connects Barcelona returns this June 15th and 16th, building on last year's dynamic debut in every way. Join us for two vibrant days of curated networking, market expertise, partnerships, deal-making and essential connections.



You'll meet developers, publishers, investors, platforms and services from the Spanish ecosystem, European sector and the global stage. Companies already confirmed to attend include Scopely, King, Rovio, Epic Games, Socialpoint, Gameloft, Xbox, Zynga, Ubisoft, FunPlus, Tilting Point and more.

As well as curated networking opportunities such as Investor Connector, Publisher SpeedMatch and two Big Indie Pitches, the 16-track conference schedule lies at the heart of both days.

Save up to €120 before Mid Term prices end at midnight this Thursday, June 4th.

DAY 1 / Monday, June 15th

MORNING

10:00 - 11:20: Beyond The Appstore

As new legislation takes effect, learn how you can capitalise on potential revenue raising strategies.

Speakers include: Craig Chapple, PocketGamer.biz; Inês Ramalho, Xsolla and more.

10:00 - 11:40: Global Trends

From East to West: facts, figures and insight into the latest industry trends from all over the globe.

Speakers include: Yolanda Sanchez, Gameloft Barcelona; Jordi Martin, Ubisoft Barcelona Mobile; and Joan Francesc Bañó, GameBCN.

10:00 - 12:00: Investor Connector

Investor Connector selects applicants for one-on-one meetings with investors and VCs looking to spend the right kind of money in the right sector.

10:40 - 16:35: Careers RoundTable Programme

Our interactive roundtable discussions play host to leading experts who share their insights into the most pressing topics with assembled groups of games industry members.

11:40 - 13:10: Apps x Games

Explore how mobile apps can learn essential monetisation and UA techniques from games, and vice versa.

Speakers include: Hanin Fakhriddin, Hanin's Mobile Marketing Academy; Steve Rock, FastSpring; and Talia Shmuel, Scopely.

11:40 - 12:40: Powering Payments

Discover how to generate revenue outside of traditional billing methods in new markets and webstores.

Speakers include: Miikka Luotio, Appcharge; Stephen Lee, DECA Games; and Vikram Mehta, Ludia.

AFTERNOON

13:30 - 17:00: The Big Indie Pitch: Mobile Edition

Celebrating new indie games! The ever-popular pitching competition returns, with a chance for instant expert feedback, media coverage, and potential prizes.

14:00 - 15:40: Monetiser

Make the most of new advertising formats, IAPs and other monetisation developments in this focused track.

Speakers include: Chip Thurston, FastSpring; Andrew Jones, Besitos | KashKick; and Felipe Mata, Ludor.

14:10 - 16:10: Game Dev Stories

Hear from games developers: what they are working on; how they have innovated; lessons learnt along the way.

Speakers include: Sirach Mendes, Rovio; Raúl Orrego del Río, Gameloft Barcelona; and Martin Gajarsky, Pixel Federation.

15:40 - 17:20 : The Growth Track

Essential insight into user acquisition, retention techniques, and how to grow your game.

Speakers include: Elena Tsarkova, Wooga; Christopher Lefebvre, ByteBrew; and Solmaz Yilancioglu, Zynga.

16:10 - 17:30: Show Me The Money

Get practical insight on securing the funding that will make a difference.

Speakers include: Janette Dalessio, Plan A Games; Nina Mackie, Interact Global; and Henri Lindgren, Kokoon Games.

19:00 - Late: Pocket Gamer 20th Anniversary Party Barcelona

When the lights go down, the conversations don't stop. Make connections that matter within the easygoing setting of the official post-Day 1 party, open to all members of the games industry.

DAY 2 / Tuesday, June 16th

MORNING

09:30 - 13:00: The Big Indie Pitch: PC & Console edition

The PC version of our pitching competition, this is your chance to get instant feedback on your new game, plus press coverage, prizes and valuable contacts.

10:00 - 11:20: Browser Breakthroughs

Discover how browser gaming is reshaping player accessibility and engagement.

Speakers include: Rafael Morgan, Crazy Games; Nino Protic, InnoGames; and Marina Espin, Tilting Point.

10:00 - 11:40: AI Advances

From art to scriptwriting and programming: machine learning and artificial intelligence will change the way we create and communicate.

Speakers include: Alex Yahorau, Cupcake Games; Martin Boccardi, Rovio; and Simonetta Lulli, GameHouse.

11:00 - 15:30: Careers RoundTable Programme

Our interactive roundtable discussions play host to leading experts who share their insights into the most pressing topics with assembled groups of games industry members.

11:40 - 13:00: Practical AI

Explore AI's role in game development, to enhance player experiences, optimise performance, and efficiently create dynamic, immersive virtual worlds.

Speakers include: Ted Verani, wappier; Ruslan Zelenskyi, GAMEPACK studio; and Anna Popereko, OpenSkies Games.

12:00 - 12:40: Webstore Wizardry

Discover the significance of web stores and how to use them in the monetisation of your games.

Craig Chapple, PocketGamer.biz; Gustav Pastucha, Pixel Federation; and Marina Espin, Tilting Point.

12:40 - 13:00: Aurora: Celebrating Women in the European Games Industry

Spotlighting women whose work inspires, challenges, and pushes the talent, creativity, and innovation at the heart of Europe's games industry.

AFTERNOON

14:00 - 15:40: Game Maker Insights

Case studies from the front line, covering the likes of game design, audio, character design, UX, and narrative.

Speakers include: Javi Digiorgio, Zynga; Howard Shin, Scopely; and Charlotte Cook, Midwest Games.

14:00 - 15:00: Developer Toolkit

Everything a growing developer needs: essential, practical advice about all aspects of making games.

Speakers include: Aïda Figuerola, GAMEx; Anastasiya Kara, Rovio; and Olha Semykina, Super Banana.

15:20 - 17:00: Big Screen Gaming

Beyond mobile: developing and publishing for PC, console, XR, cloud gaming and more.

Speakers include: Delia Manea, ID@Xbox; Mirko Minenza, PlayHire; and Elena Garcia Molina, Flowbox.

15:40 - 17:20: Incredible Indies

How to survive and thrive as a smaller studio in today's competitive games development landscape.

Speakers include: Ferran Puntí, The Breach Studios; Ankit Dhillon, BAD Spiele Inc.; and Olga Taranova, Thrylox.

17:20 - 17:25: Audience Choice Award

Come celebrate the indie title selected as 'best of show' by the attendees of the two days of the conference – and make sure you checked out all contenders within the Big Indie Zone and voted ahead of this session.

17:25 - 17:35: Big Indie Pitch winners

Join us as we close the conference in what has become tradition: by celebrating the winners of our PGC Barcelona Big Indie Pitch editions!

Register now and save

To get your fill of all that amazing education - as well as the fabulous fringe events - tickets start at just €120 until they reach full price at midnight this Thursday, June 4th.