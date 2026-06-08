Download our free region report delving into the games industry across Spain and Portugal

The Iberia Region Report covers interviews with key figures discussing the opportunities and challenges for games companies in Spain and Portugal.

Get the data that matters on the region's consumer market, game hubs, and top mobile games and publishers.

The report includes our Top 30 Iberia Game Makers 2026 list.

Ever wanted to know more about the games industry in Spain and Portugal? Well you've come to the right place.

Coinciding with the upcoming Pocket Gamer Connects Barcelona 2026 on June 15th and 16th, we've published a new region report, in partnership with video games commerce company Xsolla, which takes a deep dive into the games market on the Iberian Peninsula.

The report contains interviews with key figures in the region about the state of the market, data covering the makeup of the Spanish and Portuguese games hubs, as well as an analysis of the local mobile markets.

We have profiles of Scopely's Spanish operations and Barcelona & Partners, which has played a key role in helping grow studios and attracting international businesses. The report features our Top 30 Iberia Game Makers list, too.

As well as our Iberia focus, the report also features insights from Xsolla VP of product Nate Ahearn on how the direct-to-consumer trend is taking shape on PC.

You can check out the digital version in the link below or pick up a physical copy of the magazine at PGC Barcelona on June 15th and 16th!

Download the report now

Global insights

Enjoy the report? In partnership with Xsolla, we’ll be publishing reports delving into the games hubs of a variety of countries and regions over the coming year.

We've already released a report covering the UK's bustling games sector. Soon, we'll also be publishing our full report analysing the games industry in the Nordics.

We’ve got more to come alongside our upcoming Pocket Gamer Connects shows, too, including Shanghai, Helsinki and Bangkok, as well as Gamescom - where we'll be hosting the Pocket Gamer Mobile Games Awards. These will also feature Top 30 lists covering Europe, China, Southeast Asia and MENA.

We’ll continue into next year with a new Top 50 UK Game Makers and the Top 50 North America.