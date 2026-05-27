Learn all about the UK games industry with our free region report

Want to learn more about the UK games industry?

Following our most successful ever Pocket Gamer Connects London event this year and ahead of our big 2027 show, we’ve launched a new region report, in partnership with video games commerce company Xsolla, delving into one of the world’s oldest and largest games hubs.

The report is free to download and includes insights from industry experts in the country about the state of the sector, as well as data covering the consumer market, size of the games industry and a deep dive into the mobile gaming space. It also features our newly revealed Top 50 UK Game Makers 2026 list and a tour of King’s London studio.

As well as our UK focus, the report also features insights from Xsolla president Chris Hewish on the games industry’s key trends that are shaping the global market.

Download the report now

Global insights

Enjoy the report? In partnership with Xsolla, we’ll be publishing reports delving into the games hubs of a variety of countries and regions over the coming year.

We’ll soon be releasing our big Nordic games industry report, as well as analysing the state of the sector across Iberia, to be published alongside Pocket Gamer Connects Barcelona on June 15th and 16th.

We’ll be publishing reports alongside our other shows, too, including Shanghai, Helsinki and Bangkok, as well as Gamescom. These will also feature Top 30 lists covering the Nordics, the Iberian Peninsula, Europe, China, Southeast Asia and MENA.

We’ll continue into next year with a new Top 50 UK Game Makers and the Top 50 North America.