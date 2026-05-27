The Top 50 UK Game Makers of 2026

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When putting together this year’s Top 50 UK Game Makers, published in partnership with Xsolla as part of our UK region report, a few common themes came to light.

As everyone reading this will know, it’s been a challenging few years for the global games sector - and the UK has not been immune to those headwinds. Meanwhile, with many of the largest studios owned by global giants, sometimes decisions are made to cut teams regardless of performance.

But the industry is gradually getting back on its feet. And do you know what? The UK games sector had a lot to be proud of in 2025. Whether that’s breakout successes for new studios, the growth of existing live games, great new launches for some of the country’s oldest developers and publishers, or just simply having things chug along and keeping the lights on.

It’s only really when you assemble a list like this that it highlights just how much talent and globally recognised games the UK has, across platforms from mobile to PC, console and VR.

What’s really exciting is also just how the UK’s games sector is positioned for 2026. As a taster, this year is set to see, or has already had, the launch of GTA VI, Fable, Forza Horizon 6, s&box, the full version of RuneScape: Dragonwilds, Star Wars: Galactic Racer, Vampire Crawlers: The Turbo Wildcard from Vampire Survivors, Directive 8020, and more. All these titles are either developed in the UK, or have one of the country’s publishers backing them.

A lot of focus in industry circles has been put on top performing hubs like Türkiye, Sweden and China. And those countries have highly successful developers and publishers.

But during 2025 and into 2026, the UK’s games industry is coming out swinging. Despite the tough times, and many companies are still feeling the heat, there’s a lot to be excited about for one of the world’s longest-standing games hubs.