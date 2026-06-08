The Top 30 Iberia Game Makers of 2026

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Our guide to the hottest developers and publishers across the region in Iberia.

Over the past decade, the Iberian Peninsula has grown into one of Europe’s major games hubs.

Portugal’s games industry is more nascent than its neighbour Spain, but it’s steadily on the rise thanks to the hard work of the country’s trade body APVP, and now the introduction of IGDA Portugal, aimed at supporting game developers through networking, advocacy, knowledge sharing and career development initiatives.

Meanwhile, Spain’s games hub, as we’ll show you throughout the Top 30 Iberia Game Makers list and our new region report (available here), in partnership with Xsolla, has become home to many of the world’s top publishers. Some of its top homegrown studios have been acquired over the years: Socialpoint by Take-Two, Digital Legends by Activision Blizzard and Omnidrone and GenJoy by Scopely.

Other international companies to have set up shop in the country include King, Rovio, Bandai Namco, IO Interactive, Larian Studios, Tripledot Studios, Ubisoft and others. Spain has truly become an international hub.

Despite all the talent now available across the region, they are still chasing more homegrown IP with the potential to become global successes. But that doesn’t mean there aren’t any: Socialpoint has produced hits like Dragon City and Monster Legends, while mobile publishers like Portugal’s Cosmicode and Spain’s Axes In Motion Racing and Bluetile, to name just a few, have racked up 10s of millions of downloads globally. Meanwhile ed tech firm Lingokids raised some $120 million in 2025 – with its main headquarters firmly based in Madrid.

As with our other regional reports and Top Game Makers lists this year – we’ve already charted the UK and the Nordic region – the aim of this publication is to guide you through the top players across Iberia, the key data providing insights into the size of the local sector, and interviews with local industry experts to get insider knowledge of what is really happening.

There’s a reason why the world’s top international players are turning their eye to this peninsula. Over the next few years, Spain and Portugal will be games hubs to watch to see if they can turn Iberia’s talent base into a global powerhouse… not just for the world’s biggest companies, but for the creation of its own homegrown IP taking the world by storm.