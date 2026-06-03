The Top 30 Nordic Game Makers of 2026

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The concentration of game development and publishing talent across the Nordic games industry is startling. The deeper you go, as you’ll see in this Top 30 list as part of our Nordic region report (coming soon) published in association with Xsolla, the more you see just how many successful large companies there are that have also helped seed a new era of sustainable studios setting the global stage alight.

World famous IPs like Candy Crush Saga, Clash of Clans, Angry Birds, Battlefield, Minecraft, Hitman, Subway Surfers and many more have been created in the region. Then there are newer success stories including Arc Raiders, Peak, R.E.P.O., It Takes Two, Helldivers 2, 007 First Light, and once again, many more.

Then there are games such as the upcoming Control Resonant and others to look forward to - as well as the live titles that keep on giving. Success isn’t just restricted to a single platform or a specialised genre - it’s everywhere.

Not all countries are having equally as good a time as others. Sweden’s games hub has had a standout couple of years as its studios knock out back-to-back blockbusters, while maintaining the hits of old.

Meanwhile, Denmark has some star studios that have launched, or are set to likely release, hit games. And though some of Finland’s top games companies have had a tougher time, the likes of Supercell still report record or near record-breaking years amid its search for a new top release. Norway and Iceland have smaller hubs, but both have titans like Funcom and Fenris Creations (formerly CCP).

The Nordic region is a beacon for the talent in Europe’s games industry. The Top 30 Nordic Game Makers list is designed to guide you through exactly what games companies are at the top of their game in these successful hubs.

The Nordic games industry has had to tackle the same challenges as the rest of the global games industry in recent years - and it still does. But there’s a bright future for the region ahead.

You can learn more about the Nordic games industry in our upcoming report and in-person at our Pocket Gamer Connects Nordics conference in Helsinki on October 20th and 21st, 2026.