Meet major studios and local developers in Spain’s games industry at Pocket Gamer Connects Barcelona

Barcelona has grown into one of Europe’s brightest games industry hotspots. As we hosted our first conference in the city in 2025, the record-high number of attendees for a debut edition was a clear indication of this.

For June 15th-16th, 2026, we’re not expecting anything less than another triumphant event bringing the Spanish game ecosystem - its developers, publishers, investors, platform and service providers - together in one room.

Connecting major global studios, indie teams and local talent for business-making, deals and industry insights, Pocket Gamer Connects Barcelona 2026 serves as a launchpad for innovation and long-term strategies, moving your games business to the next step.

Barcelona’s games scene is now home to major international studios, investors and native companies, all enhancing its role as a long-term operational base for the global games industry.

Giving you an idea of the calibre of companies you can meet at PG Connects Barcelona 2026, last year’s attendee list included teams and decision-makers from the likes of Activision, King, Rovio, Riot Games, Epic Games, FunPlus, Bandai Namco, Garena, Gameloft, Google, Playgama, Kingsoft, Scopely, Socialpoint, Ubisoft, Xbox, Tencent, AppsFlyer, Outfit7, ByteDance, and many, many more.

The global games landscape is shifting, with future revenue projected to come from secondary, less familiar markets. While many of the Western game markets remain in contraction mode, Spain and its regional hotbeds like Barcelona are a bright exception.

Both maturing and expanding, the Barcelona games market attracts worldwide companies looking to establish operations within Europe, which inherently also generates investment interest.

Its ecosystem is also backed by favourable government schemes and incentives, feeding a local talent pool in a more cost-effective region relative to many other European cities.

To take part in these strategic conversations with developers, publishers and investors currently defining the Spanish and European games market, you have to be present on the ground. These discussions won’t wait.

