Bigger than ever Big Indie Zone and Career Zone coming to Barcelona with support from Gameloft

The Big Indie Zone returns even bigger, with more showcase tables, to Pocket Gamer Connects Barcelona on June 15th and 16th.

The expanded Careers Zone brings a dedicated focus to recruitment and talent growth, with curated roundtables and on-site networking helping job seekers find their next role.

After a compelling debut in 2025, Pocket Gamer Connects will return to Barcelona with strong momentum on June 15th and 16th.

Join us and over 1,000 games industry professionals to connect, do business, and hear about all things mobile, PC, console, AI, and HTML5 within one of Europe’s brightest game markets.

Big Indie Zone - even bigger

As ever, we are eager to support the many fantastic indie developers in the regional and global ecosystem, so for Pocket Gamer Connects 2026, we are making the Big Indie Zone even bigger.

In 2025, the event drew a wide mix of industry leaders, decision-makers, executives, and founders, but the standout presence came from the indie teams. Indeed, the Big Indie Zone was the largest it has been at any Pocket Gamer Connects conference to date, surpassing long-standing events such as London and Helsinki.

This exclusive expo area is tailored to indies and their games, offering developers ample opportunities to gain visibility on the conference floor across two days. At past events, the Big Indie Zone has proven a vibrant space populated by publishers scouting for new projects, investors in search of the next big prospect, and developers wanting to exchange ideas with peers.

All attendees are also encouraged to take part in the Audience Choice Award by voting for their favourite indie game in this area.

Expo tables include a two-day conference ticket, so pre-booking is essential.

More opportunities in the Careers Zone

Another way Pocket Gamer Connects Barcelona is going bigger in 2026 is with more opportunities in the dedicated Careers Zone, helping job seekers find the right vacancies from local and global game studios. This area will expand to include roundtables and content focused on career-related topics.

Sponsored by Gameloft and powered by Games Factory Talents, the Careers Zone offers on-site networking with some of the leading names in the industry, a high-quality, sector-specific job portal, and recruitment support from the Games Factory Talents website, where both recruiters and job seekers can upload profiles and plan meetings.

For recruiters, the Careers Zone offers a flexible way to enhance your recruitment strategy and discover the best candidates for your open roles. For job seekers, it’s a gateway to opportunities across Barcelona’s expanding games sector and beyond.

If you're an indie developer looking to get your game on the right people’s radar, a studio searching for your next great hire, or an industry professional looking to make new connections, partnerships and deals, Pocket Gamer Connects Barcelona 2026 has something for you.

With a bigger Big Indie Zone and Careers Zone, over a thousand influential industry peers under one roof, companies like Supercell, Scopely, Epic Games, Bandai Namco, Rovio, Gameloft, King, Nazara, and many, many more joining us, this is the one event at the mid-point of the business year you can’t afford to miss.

Pocket Gamer Connects Barcelona takes place on June 15th-16th. Secure your entry today.