Scopely, Gameloft and Tilting Point join speaker lineup in Barcelona this June

Gain market insight from teams and decision-makers representing the likes of Xbox, Scopely, Zynga, Stillfront, Gameloft Barcelona, Wooga, and Tilting Point at Pocket Gamer Connects Barcelona on June 15th and 16th.

Spain is one of Europe's fastest rising game markets and Barcelona is a big reason why.

Home to major studios such as Scopely, Gameloft, King, Socialpoint, Rovio and Tilting Point, the city has become a European centre of creative talent and global games businesses alike.

That momentum is exactly what Pocket Gamer Connects Barcelona is all about.

Returning on June 15th to 16th, the conference offers two curated days for indies, developers, publishers, investors and service providers.

Expertise from every corner of the industry

From global heavyweights like Epic Games, Scopely, Rovio, ID@Xbox, Zynga, Tilting Point and Stillfront to rising stars like Burny Games, Pixel Federation, Wooga and many more, the diverse speaker calibre covers everything from market growth and monetisation to AI, funding and practical developer know-how.

Expect real debates, actionable takeaways, and direct access to teams and decision-makers across the ecosystem.

Why attend?

Connect with global investors to discuss funding via MeetToMatch or dedicated Investor Connector sessions.

Learn from a multi-track programme offering local market insight, global trends, growth strategies, developer know-how, and AI practices.

Get business done and build partnerships with game makers - last year over 65% of delegates were indies, developers and publishers.

Discover one of the world’s most vibrant indie scenes.

Network into the night at the eclectic Pocket Gamer Party.

Early Bird tickets are now available. Secure yours today.