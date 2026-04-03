Discover Barcelona's thriving games ecosystem on June 15th to 16th

This June, Pocket Gamer Connects returns to Barcelona – bigger and stronger – for two days of games business at the heart of one of Europe's most exciting games markets.

Join developers, publishers, investors, platforms and services for deals, partnerships, and connections.

On June 15th to 16th, Pocket Gamer Connects returns for two days of games business in Barcelona, the bustling industry hub in northeastern Spain.

Building upon a fantastic debut in 2025, Pocket Gamer Connects Barcelona 2026 will bring together over 1,200 games professionals - serving as Europe’s key industry event in June.

From bright startups to senior decision-makers, join developers, publishers, investors, platforms and services for market insights, partnerships, and funding conversations. To access the right connections, talks and deals that can take your business to the next level, you have to be on the showfloor.

Register your ticket via the official website.

Multitrack agenda including expert speakers

If your main focus is staying on top of the latest industry expertise relevant across the local, regional and global sectors, the multitrack content lineup will deliver just that.

Expect investment advice, developer knowhow, live ops solutions, monetisation mastery, AI innovation, UA and retention strategies, game maker insights, global trends and more, from top-tier speakers spanning every corner of the games industry.

Across the short, sharp solo talks and panels, you will gain insight that is instantly applicable to product growth and development, helping you make better, smarter strategic decisions.

Among the speakers are names from major companies, including Scopely, Rovio, Zynga, Epic Games and many, many more.

A thriving ecosystem

Among the regions identified as growth markets by Matthew Ball in his State of Video Gaming in 2026 report, Spain’s games industry reached an all-time high of $2.8bn (€2.4bn) in 2024, with final 2025 data expected to show further growth.

Right at the centre of that expansion is Barcelona. The Catalonian capital has a dense concentration of local teams and major global studios and services, including the likes of Scopely, Ubisoft, King, Gameloft, Bandai Namco, Rovio and Tilting Point.

The city is also home to a vibrant indie scene, with hundreds of small studios and start-ups. A record-breaking 40+ developers took part in the biggest ever indie expo at PG Connects Barcelona 2025 - a number expected to be even higher this year.

Barcelona’s deep creative talent pool, backed by public institutions, increasing investments and advancing tech industry, makes the sector an appealing long-term bet for foreign studios with expansive ambitions within Europe.

While much of the global industry is plateauing or facing contraction, Spain is a clear exception and PG Connects Barcelona 2026 is your ticket to do business in this growing market on the brink of becoming a global games powerhouse.

Can you afford not to?

Meet the games industry in Barcelona and be part of the conversation on June 15th to 16th. Secure your place now.