The 23 conference tracks that will be at PG Connects Nordics this October 20th and 21st

150+ expert speakers will bring you 36 hours of cutting edge content.

Everything from monetisation, funding and AI to the latest development trends, HTML5, cross-media and beyond.

Including AI Gamechangers Summit, Beyond Games: Transmedia Summit and fringe events.

The event formerly known as Pocket Gamer Connects Helsinki returns this October 20th and 21st with more of everything you already love - and with a spangly new name to suit: PGC Nordics!



At the heart of it all is an amazing 23-track conference schedule across multiple stages and two side events. 150+ expert speakers will bring you 36 hours of cutting edge content across both days. They'll share their expert insight on everything from monetisation, funding and AI to the latest development trends, HTML5, cross-media and beyond.

We'll be bringing in attendees from across the Nordic region - from Finland and Sweden to Norway, Denmark and Iceland.



Your ticket grants you access to all this expertise in person.

Tickets are available now from the official event website.

PG Connects Nordics

Audience Accelerator: Expanding your reach

Tips and guides for growing your game using the best UA and marketing techniques.



Big Screen Gaming: PC, console and more!

Beyond mobile: developing and publishing for PC, console, XR, cloud gaming and more.



Browser Breakthroughs: Gaming on the web

Discover how browser gaming is reshaping player accessibility and engagement.



Finest Finland: Local legends

Facts, figures and insight into the latest & hottest industry trends from Finland and beyond.



Game Dev Stories: Learn from developers

Hear from games developers and find out what they are working on, how they have innovated and what lessons they have learned along the way.



Global Trends: International perspective

From East to West: facts, figures and insight into the latest industry trends from all over the globe.



Incredible Indies: Indie-spensable info

How to survive and thrive as a smaller studio in today's competitive games development landscape.



IP Unlocked: The power of IP

Discover the potential (and pitfalls!) of licensing and working with intellectual property to unlock the global power of big franchises.



Monetiser: In-game monetisation

Gain in-depth, detailed and actionable insights from experts when it comes to in-game advertising and learn how to maximise revenue from your game.



Powering Payments: Alternative ways to earn

Discover how to generate revenue outside of traditional billing methods in new markets and webstores.



Publisher Power: Leveraging your deal

Get the most out of your publishing deal and take your game's launch to the next level.



Game Maker Insights: Hands-on advice

Case studies from the front line, covering the likes of game design, audio, character design, UX, and narrative.



Nordic Next: The next generation

Find out which companies and individuals are emerging as the next best thing from the Nordic region.



The Developer Toolkit: Practical tips and tools

Everything a growing developer needs: essential, practical advice about all aspects of making games.



Show Me The Money: Investment insight

Get practical insight on securing the funding that will make a difference.



The Growth Track: Essential forward planning

Essential insight into user acquisition, retention techniques, and how to grow your game.



Webstore Wizardry: The magic of online stores

Discover the significance of webstores and how to use them in the monetisation of your games.

Two Essential side events

AI Gamechangers Summit

AI Advances: Next-level machine learning

From art to scriptwriting and programming: machine learning and artificial intelligence will change the way we create and communicate.



Future Formats: Future of games

Journey to the future of games as we discuss what new technologies will transform our industry forever.



Practical AI: AI development know-how

Explore AI's role in game development, to enhance player experiences, optimise performance, and efficiently create dynamic, immersive virtual worlds.



Next-Gen UA: AI in UA

Learn how you can leverage artificial intelligence to transform your methods and strategies to acquire new users.

Beyond Games: Transmedia Summit

Crossmedia Collaboration: Multimedia collaboration

Extracting the very best from transmedia partnerships.

IP Integration: Learning to maximise IP

The fundamentals of integrating IP without alienating your audience.

Fringe events

Investor Connector: Find funding

Investor Connector selects applicants for one-on-one meetings with investors and VCs looking to spend the right kind of money in the right sector.



The Big Indie Pitch: Mobile Edition: Pitching competition!

Celebrating new indie games! The ever-popular pitching competition returns, with a chance for media coverage, instant feedback and maybe a prize.



The Big Indie Pitch: PC + Console Edition: Pitching competition!

The PC & console version of our pitching competition, this is your chance to get instant feedback on your new game, as well as press coverage, prizes and valuable contacts.



Publisher SpeedMatch: Curated meetings

Our Publisher SpeedMatch sessions pair developers, speed-dating style, with publishers. Perfect for first contact meetings to discuss new prospects.



Pocket Gamer 20th Anniversary Party: Networking drinks

Celebrate two decades of industry-leading fun events by sharing drinks and discussions with your fellow attendees during some out-of-hours connections.



Aurora: Celebrating Women in the Nordic Games Industry

Spotlighting women whose work inspires, challenges, and pushes the talent, creativity, and innovation at the heart of the Nordic games industry.

Book now!