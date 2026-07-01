PG Connects Nordics: the companies that came to Helsinki in 2025
- Last year's PG Connects Helsinki welcomed over 1,350 delegates from more than 580 companies
- Attending companies included Supercell, Rovio, Remedy, Epic Games and Netflix
- PG Connects Nordics this October 20th and 21st marks our 13th outing in Helsinki
We're gearing up for our annual Helsinki home-from-homecoming this October - but things are just a little different this year. Returning bigger and better than ever, we've broadened our horizons to bring you… Pocket Gamer Connects Nordics!
From our usual base in Helsinki, Finland, we look forward to welcoming even more attendees from Denmark, Norway, Sweden, Iceland and - of course - beyond in 2026.
Still proud to be at the heart of Finnish Games Week, it's where Northern Europe's developers, publishers, investors and service providers connect, the global games industry comes to do business, gain local insight and find the next fresh opportunities.
Tickets are available now from the official event website.
A look back at last year
Last year's PG Connects Helsinki welcomed over 1,350 delegates from more than 580 companies, with 172 speakers, 22 content tracks and multiple fringe events combining for two dynamic days of insight, connection and deal-making.
Many of the biggest names in the industry took part in the event, including Supercell, Rovio, Fingersoft, Housemarque, Remedy, Epic Games, Netflix, Plarium, Metacore, Crazy Games, Boom Bit, Take 2, Small Giant, Nazara, Rollic, Sumo, Wooga, Kwalee, Social Point, TikTok, AppCharge, FastPlay, Xsolla, Neon, Stash, Metaplay and many more.
See below for the list of companies that attended in 2025 to get an idea of the kind of companies that you could connect with at our 13th outing in Helsinki for PG Connects Nordics this October 20th and 21st.
Companies that attended in 2025
1-9
- 4EversGames
- 10tons
- 24Play
A
- Aalto Univeristy
- Aarki
- Abandonware Studio
- Activision
- Add Inspiration
- Addict Mobile
- Adjoe
- AdMaxTech
- Afallon
- Agency
- AI and Games
- Aiba.ai
- All Hats
- Alpine Empire
- AMBER STUDIO
- Anima Vitae
- Ape Matrix Labs Oy
- AppAgent
- Appcando
- Appcharge
- APPFOLLOW
- Appier
- AppMagic
- AppnApp
- Appodeal
- AppSamurai
- AppTweak
- Appvertiser AI
- ARCANIX
- Artstash Creative
- Audiokinetic B.V.
- Aurion11
B
- BAD Spiele Inc.
- Behold Ventures
- Benjamin
- BidMachine
- Bidon
- Bigabid
- Boltz Entertainment
- BOND
- BOOMBIT
- Bosmic Forge
- BRAINSHELL Team
- Brimstone AI
- Broken Cane
- Brutally Honest Group
- Bugista Games
- Burny Games
- Business Finland - India
- Business Oulu
- ByteBrew
C
- Careeria
- CAS.ai
- Centria University of Applied Sciences
- Character House
- Charstudio
- Chase a Cloud
- Chibi Phoenix
- Ciao Games
- ClearPier
- Clutch Group
- Copenhagen Academy of Digital Arts
- Cornfox & Brothers
- Cortian Software
- Cosmic Lounge
- CosmoUniverse
- Crabware
- Crackle
- CRAFTSMAN+
- Crazy Labs
- CrazyGames
- Creative Europe Desk Finland / Media
- CreatorDB
- Critical Force
D
- DataSpelsbranschen
- Databuckets
- devtodev
- Digital Turbine
- Dimoso
- DIRGA Games
- Dirtybit
- DLA Piper
- Dodreams
- DREADMILL
- Dreamloop Games
- Dual Pulse Advisory
- Edugametion
E
- EGDF
- Eggaxy
- EGL
- Emma Varjo Design
- Eneba
- Epic Games
- Espoo Game LAB
- Estonian Entrepreneurship University
- Eventyr Interactive
- Evolx games
- Exmox
F
- FastSight.ai
- FastSpring
- Figures
- Fingersoft
- Finnish Game Jam
- Firenut Games
- Formation Games
- Future Run
- Futureplay
- FXFX Studio
G
- Galactic Fleet
- Game Jammer
- Game Makers of Finland
- GameAnalytics
- Gamee
- GameHouse
- Game Performances
- Games Academy
- Games Factory Talents
- gamescom dev
- gamescom latam
- GameVision Studios
- GamingCouch.com
- Gangster Pukeko Games
- GCast
- Gcore
- Geeklab
- Glitch Hammer
- Goblin skwad
- Good Friend Games
- Gradient Universe
- Greener Grass
- Grokka Games
- Growth Partner
- Guul
H
- H Games
- Haaga-Helia University of Applied Sciences
- Harakka Studio
- Headnought
- Heap Games Oyun ve Teknoloji A.Ş.
- Helsinki Film Lab
- Helsinki Literary Agency
- Hologram Monster Oy
- Housemarque
- HUUDA
- HypeHype
- Hyper Cats Studio
- HyprMX
I
- i-h.dev
- Ichigoichie AB
- IGDA
- IGDA Finland
- IGDA Kajaani
- Immutable
- Impact Unified
- Impulse Media Hub
- Indomi Studio
- Infatica SDK
- InMobi
- InnoGames
- ISART Digital
J
- JAMK
- Jamk University of Applied Sciences
- Janire
- Jestercraft
- JetDogs Oy
- Juego Studio
- JWR Ventures
K
- Kaakkois-Suomen ammattikorkeakoulu XAMK Game Design,
- KAMK
- Kantelinen Company LLC
- Karelia University of Applied Sciences
- Kashkick
- KAZIMI
- Keywords Studios
- Kibernetinis Šakotis
- Kokoon Games
- Kuuasema
- Kwalee Ltd
- Kyy Games Oy
L
- Lakeside Games
- Language DeCypher
- Layer AI
- Levander Games Oy
- LGIN / Metropolia UAS
- Lightbeam Consulting
- Lightspeed LA
- Lithuanian Game Developers Association
- Lohkare Games Oy
- Lumo Creations
- LUT
- Lysto
M
- Mad Data Games
- Magonia Entertainment
- Makea Games
- MakersForge Ltd
- Metacore
- Metaplay
- Metropolia UAS
- Midwest Games
- Mightier
- Miri Growth
- Mistplay Inc
- MiTale Ltd
- Mobidictum
- Modmacon
- Moi Moi Games
- MoveSensei
- MStars.AI
- Musopia
- Mustaverse Digital
- MyGamez
- Mysteeri Experience Oy
N
- Naapurin runoilijapoika tmi
- Naavik
- NAK3D
- Namida Diamond Factory
- Nanoreality Games
- Neele-Vat Finland
- Neogames Finland
- Neon
- Neon Cocoa
- Netflix Finland
- Next Games, a Netflix Game Studio
- NiceTry Games
- Nitro Games Ltc.
- Noor Games
- Nopia
- Nordia Law
- Nordic Game
- Northify
- NothingNormal
- NOVIA University of Applied Sciences
- NOXGAMES
O
- Opus Artz
- OrnavGames
- Oulun Ammattikorkeakoulu
- Outfit7
- Overwolf
P
- Panu Valtanen
- Paperclip Studios
- pawaTech OU
- Pepperbox Studios
- Phantom gamelabs
- Phiture
- Photon (by Exit Games)
- Pikoya
- Piktiv AB
- Pinecone Studios
- Pixel Federation
- Plarium Global Ltd
- Playable Factory
- Player to Player
- Playgap
- Playnest
- PlaytestCloud
- PlayToMax
- Plummy Games
- Pocketsfull.ai
- Points.GS
- Potensus
- Potion 8
- PRH
- Prodege
- Psyche's Royale Gaming ry
- Psyon Games
- Puolukka Games & Jobs
- Pusselbit Games AB
Q
- Quicksave Interactive
R
- Raikiri
- Random Potion
- RandomShoes
- Raptor PR
- Rauma Holding Oy
- Raw Power Games
- Reaktor
- Red Bull Entertainment
- Reforged Labs
- Remedy Entertainment
- Remerge
- REPLAY Masters
- Resonarch
- Return Entertainment
- RevU
- RevX
- Rhea Games
- Rollic Games
- Romman Smart Applications LLC
- ROUNDS
- Rovio
- RTB House
- Runoi Games
S
- Scara Media Fz LLC
- Science Park Skövde
- Scrambly
- Sensemitter
- Sensor Tower
- Signum Growth Capital
- Silver Legend
- Sipgaming
- Sisu Game Ventures
- Siunaus
- Sleetfleet
- Small Giant Games
- Smart Project
- Snapchat
- SnoopGame OÜ
- Snowclaw Games
- Social First Oy
- Social Point
- Sonamine
- South-Eastern Finland University of Applied Sciences
- Speech Clash
- sQuaricon S.P.
- Starberry games
- Speldosa Interactive
- Starstuff
- Starsy Lab
- Stash
- Steel Media LTD
- Step on D4
- Studio Laaya
- Sumo Digital
- Supercell
- Supercell Investments
- Susa Games
- Sustainable Games Alliance
- Suupohjan koulutus- ja työllisyyskuntayhtymä Vuoksi
- SVMD
- Sweden Game Arena
T
- Taitotalo
- Tampere University
- TapResearch
- Tarboosh Games
- TaruTech.ai
- Tencent Games
- The Gaming Playbook
- The Gaming Recruiter
- The Green Heart Creative
- The Hive
- TheGameCFO
- Therapy?
- Theymes
- Thoughtfish GmbH
- ThreeSpringMedia
- TikTok
- Tipalti
- TokenMinds
- tombasche
- Transform Gaming
- TREAT
- TRT
- TUAS
- Tuni
- Turku AMK
- Turku Game Hub / Hive
- Turku tuas
- Turku University of Applied Science
U
- UDO
- Unity
- Univerally Speaking
- Universally Speaking
- University of Lapland
- University of Turku
- University of Twente
- Upgrade Entertainment OY
- US Patent and Trade
- Utrecht University | IGDA SIG Incubation
V
- Verve
- Visible Realms Oy
- Visionist
- VIZOR
- Voicemod
- VRKiwi Ltd.
W
- wappier
- Weizhijue (Nanjing) Digital Technology Company Limited
- welevel
- Wonderful Worlds
- Wooga
- Write Finder Headhunting
X
- XAMK South-Eastern Finland University of Applied Sciences
- Xsolla
Y
- Yarnhub Animation Studios
- Yodo1 Games
- YOM
- YouAppi Inc
Z
- Zaibatsu Interactive
- ZBD
- Zenith Pirates