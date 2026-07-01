PG Connects Nordics: the companies that came to Helsinki in 2025

Last year's PG Connects Helsinki welcomed over 1,350 delegates from more than 580 companies

Attending companies included Supercell, Rovio, Remedy, Epic Games and Netflix

PG Connects Nordics this October 20th and 21st marks our 13th outing in Helsinki

We're gearing up for our annual Helsinki home-from-homecoming this October - but things are just a little different this year. Returning bigger and better than ever, we've broadened our horizons to bring you… Pocket Gamer Connects Nordics!

From our usual base in Helsinki, Finland, we look forward to welcoming even more attendees from Denmark, Norway, Sweden, Iceland and - of course - beyond in 2026.

Still proud to be at the heart of Finnish Games Week, it's where Northern Europe's developers, publishers, investors and service providers connect, the global games industry comes to do business, gain local insight and find the next fresh opportunities.

Tickets are available now from the official event website.

A look back at last year

Last year's PG Connects Helsinki welcomed over 1,350 delegates from more than 580 companies, with 172 speakers, 22 content tracks and multiple fringe events combining for two dynamic days of insight, connection and deal-making.

Many of the biggest names in the industry took part in the event, including Supercell, Rovio, Fingersoft, Housemarque, Remedy, Epic Games, Netflix, Plarium, Metacore, Crazy Games, Boom Bit, Take 2, Small Giant, Nazara, Rollic, Sumo, Wooga, Kwalee, Social Point, TikTok, AppCharge, FastPlay, Xsolla, Neon, Stash, Metaplay and many more.

See below for the list of companies that attended in 2025 to get an idea of the kind of companies that you could connect with at our 13th outing in Helsinki for PG Connects Nordics this October 20th and 21st.

Book your 2026 ticket now

Companies that attended in 2025

1-9

4EversGames

10tons

24Play

A

Aalto Univeristy

Aarki

Abandonware Studio

Activision

Add Inspiration

Addict Mobile

Adjoe

AdMaxTech

Afallon

Agency

AI and Games

Aiba.ai

All Hats

Alpine Empire

AMBER STUDIO

Anima Vitae

Ape Matrix Labs Oy

AppAgent

Appcando

Appcharge

APPFOLLOW

Appier

AppMagic

AppnApp

Appodeal

AppSamurai

AppTweak

Appvertiser AI

ARCANIX

Artstash Creative

Audiokinetic B.V.

Aurion11

B

BAD Spiele Inc.

Behold Ventures

Benjamin

BidMachine

Bidon

Bigabid

Boltz Entertainment

BOND

BOOMBIT

Bosmic Forge

BRAINSHELL Team

Brimstone AI

Broken Cane

Brutally Honest Group

Bugista Games

Burny Games

Business Finland - India

Business Oulu

ByteBrew

C

Careeria

CAS.ai

Centria University of Applied Sciences

Character House

Charstudio

Chase a Cloud

Chibi Phoenix

Ciao Games

ClearPier

Clutch Group

Copenhagen Academy of Digital Arts

Cornfox & Brothers

Cortian Software

Cosmic Lounge

CosmoUniverse

Crabware

Crackle

CRAFTSMAN+

Crazy Labs

CrazyGames

Creative Europe Desk Finland / Media

CreatorDB

Critical Force

D

DataSpelsbranschen

Databuckets

devtodev

Digital Turbine

Dimoso

DIRGA Games

Dirtybit

DLA Piper

Dodreams

DREADMILL

Dreamloop Games

Dual Pulse Advisory

Edugametion

E

EGDF

Eggaxy

EGL

Emma Varjo Design

Eneba

Epic Games

Espoo Game LAB

Estonian Entrepreneurship University

Eventyr Interactive

Evolx games

Exmox

F

FastSight.ai

FastSpring

Figures

Fingersoft

Finnish Game Jam

Firenut Games

Formation Games

Future Run

Futureplay

FXFX Studio

G

Galactic Fleet

Game Jammer

Game Makers of Finland

GameAnalytics

Gamee

GameHouse

Game Performances

Games Academy

Games Factory Talents

gamescom dev

gamescom latam

GameVision Studios

GamingCouch.com

Gangster Pukeko Games

GCast

Gcore

Geeklab

Glitch Hammer

Goblin skwad

Good Friend Games

Google

Gradient Universe

Greener Grass

Grokka Games

Growth Partner

Guul

H

H Games

Haaga-Helia University of Applied Sciences

Harakka Studio

Headnought

Heap Games Oyun ve Teknoloji A.Ş.

Helsinki Film Lab

Helsinki Literary Agency

Hologram Monster Oy

Housemarque

HUUDA

HypeHype

Hyper Cats Studio

HyprMX

I

i-h.dev

Ichigoichie AB

IGDA

IGDA Finland

IGDA Kajaani

Immutable

Impact Unified

Impulse Media Hub

Indomi Studio

Infatica SDK

InMobi

InnoGames

ISART Digital

J

JAMK

Jamk University of Applied Sciences

Janire

Jestercraft

JetDogs Oy

Juego Studio

JWR Ventures

K

Kaakkois-Suomen ammattikorkeakoulu XAMK Game Design,

KAMK

Kantelinen Company LLC

Karelia University of Applied Sciences

Kashkick

KAZIMI

Keywords Studios

Kibernetinis Šakotis

Kokoon Games

Kuuasema

Kwalee Ltd

Kyy Games Oy

L

Lakeside Games

Language DeCypher

Layer AI

Levander Games Oy

LGIN / Metropolia UAS

Lightbeam Consulting

Lightspeed LA

Lithuanian Game Developers Association

Lohkare Games Oy

Lumo Creations

LUT

Lysto

M

Mad Data Games

Magonia Entertainment

Makea Games

MakersForge Ltd

Metacore

Metaplay

Metropolia UAS

Midwest Games

Mightier

Miri Growth

Mistplay Inc

MiTale Ltd

Mobidictum

Modmacon

Moi Moi Games

MoveSensei

MStars.AI

Musopia

Mustaverse Digital

MyGamez

Mysteeri Experience Oy

N

Naapurin runoilijapoika tmi

Naavik

NAK3D

Namida Diamond Factory

Nanoreality Games

Neele-Vat Finland

Neogames Finland

Neon

Neon Cocoa

Netflix Finland

Next Games, a Netflix Game Studio

NiceTry Games

Nitro Games Ltc.

Noor Games

Nopia

Nordia Law

Nordic Game

Northify

NothingNormal

NOVIA University of Applied Sciences

NOXGAMES

O

Opus Artz

OrnavGames

Oulun Ammattikorkeakoulu

Outfit7

Overwolf

P

Panu Valtanen

Paperclip Studios

pawaTech OU

Pepperbox Studios

Phantom gamelabs

Phiture

Photon (by Exit Games)

Pikoya

Piktiv AB

Pinecone Studios

Pixel Federation

Plarium Global Ltd

Playable Factory

Player to Player

Playgap

Playnest

PlaytestCloud

PlayToMax

Plummy Games

Pocketsfull.ai

Points.GS

Potensus

Potion 8

PRH

Prodege

Psyche's Royale Gaming ry

Psyon Games

Puolukka Games & Jobs

Pusselbit Games AB

Q

Quicksave Interactive

R

Raikiri

Random Potion

RandomShoes

Raptor PR

Rauma Holding Oy

Raw Power Games

Reaktor

Red Bull Entertainment

Reforged Labs

Remedy Entertainment

Remerge

REPLAY Masters

Resonarch

Return Entertainment

RevU

RevX

Rhea Games

Rollic Games

Romman Smart Applications LLC

ROUNDS

Rovio

RTB House

Runoi Games

S

Scara Media Fz LLC

Science Park Skövde

Scrambly

Sensemitter

Sensor Tower

Signum Growth Capital

Silver Legend

Sipgaming

Sisu Game Ventures

Siunaus

Sleetfleet

Small Giant Games

Smart Project

Snapchat

SnoopGame OÜ

Snowclaw Games

Social First Oy

Social Point

Sonamine

South-Eastern Finland University of Applied Sciences

Speech Clash

sQuaricon S.P.

Starberry games

Speldosa Interactive

Starstuff

Starsy Lab

Stash

Steel Media LTD

Step on D4

Studio Laaya

Sumo Digital

Supercell

Supercell Investments

Susa Games

Sustainable Games Alliance

Suupohjan koulutus- ja työllisyyskuntayhtymä Vuoksi

SVMD

Sweden Game Arena

T

Taitotalo

Tampere University

TapResearch

Tarboosh Games

TaruTech.ai

Tencent Games

The Gaming Playbook

The Gaming Recruiter

The Green Heart Creative

The Hive

TheGameCFO

Therapy?

Theymes

Thoughtfish GmbH

ThreeSpringMedia

TikTok

Tipalti

TokenMinds

tombasche

Transform Gaming

TREAT

TRT

TUAS

Tuni

Turku AMK

Turku Game Hub / Hive

Turku tuas

Turku University of Applied Science

U

UDO

Unity

Univerally Speaking

Universally Speaking

University of Lapland

University of Turku

University of Twente

Upgrade Entertainment OY

US Patent and Trade

Utrecht University | IGDA SIG Incubation

V

Verve

Visible Realms Oy

Visionist

VIZOR

Voicemod

VRKiwi Ltd.

W

wappier

Weizhijue (Nanjing) Digital Technology Company Limited

welevel

Wonderful Worlds

Wooga

Write Finder Headhunting

X

XAMK South-Eastern Finland University of Applied Sciences

Xsolla

Y

Yarnhub Animation Studios

Yodo1 Games

YOM

YouAppi Inc

Z

Zaibatsu Interactive

ZBD

Zenith Pirates

Book your 2026 ticket now