Save up to €138 on PGC Nordics before Super Early Bird ends on Thursday 25th

Super Early Bird prices start at just €115.

Book before midnight this Thursday, June 25th to join us in October at the best rate.

Pocket Gamer Connects Nordics conference takes place on October 20th to 21st.

We're thrilled to return to Helsinki to gather – and celebrate! – the games industries from across Finland, Sweden, Denmark, Norway and Iceland.





It's where Northern Europe's developers, publishers, investors and service providers connect, and the global games industry comes to do business, gain local insight and find the next fresh opportunities. Still a proud partner of Finnish Games Week, our rebranded Pocket Gamer Connects Nordics conference takes place on October 20th to 21st.It's where Northern Europe's developers, publishers, investors and service providers connect, and the global games industry comes to do business, gain local insight and find the next fresh opportunities.

What's at the show:

Curated multitrack agenda providing market insight from 150+ speakers.

Stellar companies like Supercell, King, Rovio, Embark, Remedy, EA DICE, Stillfront and many more.

Direct access to active global game investors through curated sessions.

One ticket, multiple PGC partner events access.

Over 1,500 attendees from 50 countries (70% game makers – 50% C-level execs).