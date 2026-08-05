PG Connects: Uniting the Nordics in Helsinki this October 20–21

Network with the industry across Finland, Sweden, Denmark, Norway, Iceland

Engage with cutting edge content for mobile, PC, PlayStation, Switch, Xbox, XR

Catch up on the latest trends: dedicated AI and transmedia partner summits

We've been bringing PG Connects to Helsinki every year since 2014, but we're going bigger and broader for its 13th edition this October 20–21 with PG Connects Nordics.

From our familiar Finnish home from home, we've always welcomed visitors from Sweden, Denmark, Norway, Iceland and beyond. This year's growth formally represents the fuller Nordic ecosystem and its unparalleled depth and breadth that has attracted some of the sector's largest acquisitions and investment rounds of all time.

Network with the industry across Finland, Sweden, Denmark, Norway, Iceland

Engage with cutting edge content for mobile, PC, PlayStation, Switch, Xbox, XR

Catch up on the latest trends: dedicated AI and transmedia partner summits

The 2026 two-day conference broadens its horizons to encompass all the platforms and all the countries in this region like never before. Call it our renewed dedication to delivering the very finest games industry content across geographical and hardware boundaries whilst building a must-attend event for anyone interested in doing business in the Nordics.

What to expect from Pocket Gamer Connects Nordics 2026

Still a proud partner of Finnish Games Week, our rebranded and expanded Pocket Gamer Connects Nordics conference now has a wider regional remit.

It's where Northern Europe's developers, publishers, investors, service providers and platforms connect; where the global games industry comes to do business, gain local insight and discover the next big opportunities.

Over 1,500 attendees from 50 countries (70% game makers; 50% C-level execs)

58 hours of content across two days

Mobile, PC, PlayStation, Xbox, Switch, HTML5, XR, and more

Curated multitrack agenda providing market insight from 150+ speakers

Stellar companies like Supercell, King, Rovio, Embark, Housemarque, Fingersoft,

Sybo, Remedy, EA Dice, Stillfront and many more

Curated connections with active global game investors through fringe sessions

IGDA Chat Corner, Careers Zone, PG Party, Speaker Reception and more

One ticket, three events (AI and transmedia partner summits access included)

Book now

Tickets are now available from the official event website.