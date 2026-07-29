The first speakers announced for PG Connects Nordics

New name, greater regional remit.

Pocket Gamer Connects returns to Finland this October 20th and 21st.

Companies include Supercell, Next Games, Rovio, Fingersoft, Epic Games and Meta.

The leading games industry conference, Pocket Gamer Connects, returns to Finland this October 20th and 21st for its 13th edition - but with a new name to fully reflect the event's broader regional remit this year. PG Connects Nordics 2026 also sees the return of the AI Gamechangers Summit and Beyond Games: Transmedia Summit as part of its offering - and once more proudly part of Finnish Games Week.

Expect more than 1,500 mobile, PC, and console professionals from the whole Nordic and international games industry to gather for two programme-packed days of learning from 150+ of the world’s leading minds.

Filling 22 packed conference tracks across multiple stages, they will share their expert insight on everything from monetisation, funding, and AI to the latest development trends, html5, cross-media, and beyond.

The first speakers confirmed

Previous years have included speakers from companies including Remedy, Snap, Behold Ventures, Kuuasema, Housemarque, Metacore and Yodo1 Games.

Now it's time to meet the first experts confirmed to speak at this year's two-day conference.

Tatu Petersen-Jessen, Odd Latent

Wilma Ramona Ikäheimonen, Game Makers of Finland

Zoran Gjorgiev, InnoGames

Urška Leskovar, Outfit7

Eliana Russi, gamescom latam

Dr. Pedro Zambon, IGDA | Utrecht University

Carlos Estigarribia, OV Entertainment Group

Suvi Latva, Neogames Finland

Ted Verani, modl.ai

Plus speakers from Supercell, Next Games, Rovio, Fingersoft, Epic Games and Meta Audience Network.

Book now and save

Tickets are available now with Early Bird tickets starting at just €152.





