New event: PG Connects Summit Montréal

Join us this November 10th

This one-day event adds a new destination for the PG Connects world tour 2026

1 ticket, 2 conferences

Join us this November 10th as we bring mobile games to the Montréal International Game Summit (MIGS).

Taking place within the larger event, PG Connects Summit Montréal 2026 delivers the principal names in mobile to the global games industry during MIGS. Focusing on Mobile and AI – regarded by leading analysts as the games industry’s ‘growth engines’ – our full-focus summit offers 500 mobile games professionals an unparalleled opportunity to turbo-charge their networking whilst getting business-beating insight, latest industry trends, and more.

This one-day event adds a new destination for the PG Connects world tour 2026, with full access to seminars, panels and conference expo area as well as curated networking through our programme of fringe events participation.

1 ticket, 2 conferences

Your ticket also grants access to the whole MIGS conference. Presented by La Guilde du jeu vidéo du Québec in partnership with XP Gaming, MIGS is Canada’s largest and longest-running B2B video game conference and the gateway to the North American video game industry.

Last year's event gathered more than 1,500 international game developers, publishers, service providers and investors. The 2026 edition will feature three content stages of expert-led talks, as well as a business lounge, show floor, an ExDev Hub and an Indie Zone.

Special PG Connects discount

We've arranged a special 15% off for PG Connects attendees with MIGS. Tickets are available now with Early Bird Prices for a delicious double discount.

Invitation to speak

We're looking for expert speakers for our new Canadian event with insight and experience of mobile games to share with our audience of industry professionals. In return, you will gain complimentary VIP entry to the event, grow your brand and help shape the future of the industry. Apply now