Who's coming to this month's PG Connects Summit Shanghai?
PG Connects Summit Shanghai returns on July 29th after last year's vibrant debut that united over 630 attendees from 315 companies representing 31 countries.
As well as the specifically curated five-conference track programme from 40 expert speakers and a newly expanded Big Indie Pitch, the free online networking platform puts you in touch with local talent and international businesses such as G5 Entertainment, Kingsoft, Krafton, Mattel163, Revolution Games, Rovio, SayGames, Supercent, thatgamecompany, Wargaming and more...
Here are the companies already confirmed to attend, with more signing up daily.
A
- adjoe
- Adplify
- Adwake
- Adwien Technology
- Affinity Global
- Aghanim
- Aizhou Music
- Alliotts
- Ann9
- AppHarbr
- Appquantum Publishing
- Audiomob
- AWS China
B
- BBX Ventures
- Beijing Xinliu Interactive Technology
- BidsCube
- Big Games Machine
C
- Century Games
- Chameleon 42
- Conectys
- Cookapps
- Crackle Technologies
D
- Daloar Studios
- Dark Night
- Dasi Games
- DD For Games
- Devora
- Display.io
- Dochase
- DYG
E
- e-Jade
- EasterAd
- Edge226
- EnJoyPay
- Entalto Publishing
- Epic Games Store
- Evil Empire Studio
F
- Floating Rock Studio
- Frame 13
G
- G5 Entertainment
- Game Advisor Sweden
- Gamehouse Europe
- Goodday Solution
H
- Habby
- Hawthorn Games
- Honeygain
- Humain
I
- IndieLight
- Infatica
J
- Jewelverra
K
- Keywords Studios
- Kingsoft
- Krafton
- Kwalee
M
- Mattel163
- Mega Morph
- Merso.io
- Midwest Games
- Mighty Penguin
- Million Victories
- MStars.ai
- MyGamez
- MystherAI
N
- Neecro
- Nekki
- Newzoo
- NRU HSE
- Nstage
O
- Oberation
- Observer Interactive
P
- Playback
R
- Radiance Strategic Solutions
- Razorpay
- Revolution Software
- Revved Publishing
- Rovio Entertainment
S
- Sand Castles Studio
- Sarvotam Solutions
- SayGames
- Scopely
- Sigmob
- Silveredge Technologies
- Simula
- Skybound Games
- SocialPeta
- Spanish Trade Office
- Stonegate Games
- Supercent
T
- Tapnation
- Tappx
- Tencent
- thatgamecompany
- Theorycraft Marketing
- ToBid
- Transcend Fund
U
- Ukie
- Uplive Global
- Uppsala University, campus Gotland
W
- Wargaming
- Wee Tattie Studios
- Wildlife Studios
X
- X Game Boys
- Xsolla
Y
- Yolo Games Studio
Z
- Ztorm
Book now!
Learn the ins and outs of China's distribution and consumption models, development and publishing practices, regulatory landscape, IP licensing and Connect 1:1 with decision-makers.
Start your ChinaJoy week by maximising your networking at a business-centric summit for developers, publishers, investors, platform holders and services.
PG Connects Summit Shanghai tickets are on sale now at the official event website.