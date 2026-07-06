Who's coming to this month's PG Connects Summit Shanghai?

PG Connects Summit Shanghai returns on July 29th after last year's vibrant debut that united over 630 attendees from 315 companies representing 31 countries.

As well as the specifically curated five-conference track programme from 40 expert speakers and a newly expanded Big Indie Pitch, the free online networking platform puts you in touch with local talent and international businesses such as G5 Entertainment, Kingsoft, Krafton, Mattel163, Revolution Games, Rovio, SayGames, Supercent, thatgamecompany, Wargaming and more...

Here are the companies already confirmed to attend, with more signing up daily.

A

adjoe

Adplify

Adwake

Adwien Technology

Affinity Global

Aghanim

Aizhou Music

Alliotts

Ann9

AppHarbr

Appquantum Publishing

Audiomob

AWS China

B

BBX Ventures

Beijing Xinliu Interactive Technology

BidsCube

Big Games Machine

C

Century Games

Chameleon 42

Conectys

Cookapps

Crackle Technologies

D

Daloar Studios

Dark Night

Dasi Games

DD For Games

Devora

Display.io

Dochase

DYG

E

e-Jade

EasterAd

Edge226

EnJoyPay

Entalto Publishing

Epic Games Store

Evil Empire Studio

F

Floating Rock Studio

Frame 13

G

G5 Entertainment

Game Advisor Sweden

Gamehouse Europe

Goodday Solution

H

Habby

Hawthorn Games

Honeygain

Humain

I

IndieLight

Infatica

J

Jewelverra

K

Keywords Studios

Kingsoft

Krafton

Kwalee

M

Mattel163

Mega Morph

Merso.io

Midwest Games

Mighty Penguin

Million Victories

MStars.ai

MyGamez

MystherAI

N

Neecro

Nekki

Newzoo

NRU HSE

Nstage

O

Oberation

Observer Interactive

P

Playback

R

Radiance Strategic Solutions

Razorpay

Revolution Software

Revved Publishing

Rovio Entertainment

S

Sand Castles Studio

Sarvotam Solutions

SayGames

Scopely

Sigmob

Silveredge Technologies

Simula

Skybound Games

SocialPeta

Spanish Trade Office

Stonegate Games

Supercent

T

Tapnation

Tappx

Tencent

thatgamecompany

Theorycraft Marketing

ToBid

Transcend Fund

U

Ukie

Uplive Global

Uppsala University, campus Gotland

W

Wargaming

Wee Tattie Studios

Wildlife Studios

X

X Game Boys

Xsolla

Y

Yolo Games Studio

Z

Ztorm

Book now!

Learn the ins and outs of China's distribution and consumption models, development and publishing practices, regulatory landscape, IP licensing and Connect 1:1 with decision-makers.

Start your ChinaJoy week by maximising your networking at a business-centric summit for developers, publishers, investors, platform holders and services.

PG Connects Summit Shanghai tickets are on sale now at the official event website.