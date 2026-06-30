Final Week: Save up to $160 before the PGC Summit Shanghai Early Bird ends

PG Connects Summit Shanghai returns on July 29th after last year's vibrant debut that united over 630 attendees from 315 companies representing 31 countries.



As well as our free meeting platform, expanded Big Indie Pitch, and dedicated networking activity, this year's one-day Summit features a specifically curated five-conference track programme from 40 expert speakers.

Learn the ins and outs of China's distribution and consumption models, development and publishing practices, regulatory landscape, IP licensing and much more

the ins and outs of China's distribution and consumption models, development and publishing practices, regulatory landscape, IP licensing and much more Connect 1:1 with decision-makers and teams from the likes of Tencent, NetEase, miHoYo, Lilith, Habby and other regional giants

1:1 with decision-makers and teams from the likes of Tencent, NetEase, miHoYo, Lilith, Habby and other regional giants Start your ChinaJoy week by maximising your networking at a business-centric summit for developers, publishers, investors, platform holders, and services

Early Bird prices start at just $105, with savings of up to $160 – but only until midnight Thursday, July 2nd.