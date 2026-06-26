Pocket Gamer Connects Summit Shanghai partners with ChinaJoy

PG Connects Summit Shanghai in association with MyGamez is now an official strategic content partner with ChinaJoy 2026.

ChinaJoy will be held at the Shanghai New International Expo Center from July 31st to August 3rd.

Start your ChinaJoy week with PG Connects Summit Shanghai on July 29th.

We’re thrilled to reveal that PG Connects Summit Shanghai in association with MyGamez is now an official strategic content partner with ChinaJoy 2026.

Since its debut in 2004 as the China Digital Entertainment Exhibition, last year’s edition of ChinaJoy broke records with in excess of 410,000 attendees. This year’s event will feature the ‘B2B Negotiation Zone’, spanning 25,000 square metres and hosting over 500 exhibitors.

The 23rd China Digital Entertainment Expo & Conference (ChinaJoy), themed ‘Level Up With AI’, will be held at the Shanghai New International Expo Center from July 31st to August 3rd.

Your gateway to ChinaJoy

What better way to start your ChinaJoy week than with PG Connects Summit Shanghai on July 29th? After last year's amazing debut, we’re back next month to further establish a credible presence in the territory.

That’s why we’re proud to be working in partnership with ChinaJoy as we return with a one-day Summit experience that distills the best of our international event series into a focused, digestible and productive day.

Creativity, innovation and opportunity

Speaking about the partnership, Steel Media general manager Dave Bradley said: “The most important thing in business is relationships – building trust is essential to doing business between East and West. This is why our events are called ‘Connects’, because we bring people together.

"We’re therefore especially thrilled to be working with our partners MyGamez to bring our second event to China this year, and this time we’re in official partnership with ChinaJoy, one of the biggest and most influential games industry events in the world.

“As Pocket Gamer Connects Summit Shanghai returns on 29th July, with help from local experts MyGamez, we’re looking forward to being in one of Asia’s most modern and vibrant cities, at a moment when the global games industry is coming together to celebrate creativity, innovation and opportunity.

“Alongside hosting our own summit, we’ll also be reporting from ChinaJoy and meeting game makers, publishers, investors and industry leaders from across the world. We’re honoured to be working with all our partners, media, events and sponsors to help connect the international games community, encourage knowledge sharing and support meaningful collaboration across borders.”

Book now!

PG Connects Summit Shanghai tickets are available now from the official event website.