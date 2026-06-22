Thatgamecompany, Charles Cecil, Newzoo, Xsolla, Kingsoft and more confirmed to speak at PGC Summit Shanghai

PG Connects Summit Shanghai returns on July 29th

Hear from more than 40 expert speakers

Ahead of Pocket Gamer Connects Summit Shanghai on July 29th, we're delighted to confirm a selection of speakers for the show.

Attending the conference for talks are representatives from the likes of Kingsoft, Thatgamecompany, SocialPeta, Revolution Software, Transcend, Stonegate Games, Newzoo and more.

We'll be announcing more speakers in due course. Stay tuned!

Plus experts from

PG Connects Summit Shanghai What to expect…

PG Connects Summit Shanghai returns on July 29th after last year's vibrant debut that united over 630 attendees from 315 companies representing 31 countries. Here's what to expect from our 2026 edition.

Local and global insight

From West to East to West – our curated multitrack programme uncovers essential expertise on local, regional, and global markets, unlocking opportunities in China, Asia and all across to Western markets, with a particular focus on growth and reaching new sectors.

Unrivalled networking

Structured matchmaking sessions that pair you with the right connections, publishing deals, or funding partners. The meeting platform MeetToMatch enables you to schedule 1:1 connections before you land, making sure you max out your meeting schedule whilst at the summit.

Growth boosting strategies

Our 40+ strong speaker lineup spans global thought leaders and local experts covering the most relevant topics in monetisation, growth, UA, developer knowhow, industry trends, and first-hand case studies, giving you key insight, practical knowhow, and applicable strategies.

Leading companies

NetEase, Tencent, miHoYo, Lilith, Mattel163, Scopely, Take-Two, Supercell, Huawei, Ubisoft, Epic Games, Hat-Trick Capital, Habby, Cocos, EA, Xiaomi and Xsolla are just some of the companies represented at last year's event – giving you a good marker of who you can meet in 2026.

The Big Indie Pitch

Much like our traditional competitions, with an added twist: the finalists vie for top honours live on stage in front of an audience. As well as the chance to get expert feedback from a group of expert judges and win the fast-paced contest, will the audience will pick your entry as their favourite game?

Book now!

Tickets are available now from the official event website.