Save up to $220 this week before PGC Summit Shanghai Super Early Bird ends

PG Connects Summit Shanghai returns on July 29th.

Super Early Bird prices start at just $95, with savings of up to $220.

Offer ends midnight this Thursday, June 19th.

Pocket Gamer Connects Summit Shanghai returns on July 29th after last year's spectacular debut that united over 630 attendees from 315 companies, representing 31 countries.

As well as our free online networking platform and dedicated networking sessions, this year's one-day Summit features a programme with five conference tracks from 40+ expert speakers.

Learn the ins and outs of China's distribution and consumption models, development and publishing practices, regulatory landscape, IP licensing and much more.

the ins and outs of China's distribution and consumption models, development and publishing practices, regulatory landscape, IP licensing and much more. Connect one-to-one with decision-makers and teams from the likes of Tencent, NetEase, miHoYo, Lilith, Habby and other regional giants.

one-to-one with decision-makers and teams from the likes of Tencent, NetEase, miHoYo, Lilith, Habby and other regional giants. Start your ChinaJoy week by maximising your networking at a business-centric summit for developers, publishers, investors, platform holders and services.

Super Early Bird prices start at just $95, with savings of up to $220 - until midnight this Thursday, June 19th. Don't miss getting your tickets at the most affordable prices ever.